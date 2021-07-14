Ajooni Biotech Ltd Management Discussions

(ANNEXURE ‘C TO DIRECTORS REPORT)

Economic Overview

In comparison to expectations, the global recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic has been slow. The rise of geopolitical tensions due to Russia Ukraine War has resulted in a broad-based increase in global commodity prices and is projected to have a big negative impact on global trade and economy, has increased the downside risks to even this moderate rebound. Globally, growth and inflation outcomes arein jeopardy. In the context of this unprecedented risk, the positive effects expected from the release of pent- up demand, particularly for contact-intensive services, the governments focus on infrastructure and capital spending, favourable financial circumstances and increased capacity utilisation appear transitory.

The geopolitical conflict, prolonged Covid-19 flare- ups, frequent and wider-ranging lockdowns in China, particularly in major manufacturing hubs weakened

fiscal assistance, and lingering supply constraints are all expected to slow global GDP from 6.1% to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. These occurrences have resulted in global inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions. In many nations, higher, broader, and more persistent pricing pressures have led to monetary policy tightening. Overall economic risks have risen dramatically, and policy trade-offs have become increasingly difficult. Global growth is expected to slow to around 3.3% after 2023 in the medium term. Inflation forecasts for 2022 are 5.7% in advanced economies and 8.7% in emerging market and developing economies, up 1.8 and 2.8 percentage points from January. Multilateral efforts are critical in responding to the humanitarian crisis, preventing further economic fragmentation, maintaining global liquidity, managing debt distress, combating climate change and ending the pandemic.

2022 2023P 2024P World Output 3.5 3.0 3.0 Advanced Economies 2.7 1.5 1.4 United States 2.1 1.8 1.0 Euro Area 3.5 0.9 1.5 Germany 1.8 -0.3 1.3 France 2.5 0.8 1.3 Italy 3.7 1.1 0.9 Other Advanced Economies 2.7 2.0 2.3 Emerging Market and Developing Economies 4.0 4.0 4.1 Emerging and Developing Asia 4.5 5.3 5.0 China 3.0 5.2 4.5 India 7.2 6.1 6.3

Indian overview

Indias economy is rebounding after subsequent rounds of COVID-19 infestations this year, which slowed activity and took a toll on the countrys population. Indias swift and comprehensive response to the pandemic, including fiscal support and economic reforms, is assisting in a GDP recovery that is now forecast to be the fastest among the worlds major countries.

In its April World Economic Outlook report, the IMF reduced Indias projected growth rate for 2023 is 6.9%. The RBI maintained all policy rates at their current levels. Retail inflation was 5.66% in March 2023, and wholesale price index inflation was 4.12% in June 2023. Consumer confidence has strengthened, manufacturing business conditions have improved, financial markets have stabilised, demand has risen, and market conditions have improved, all of which have contributed to Indias sustained economic growth. The FY 2023-24 budget satisfactorily exceeded expectations of a faster economic path due to a consistent emphasis on infrastructure, investment, manufacturing improvement, improved logistical capabilities, help for MSMEs, green economy goals, expanding digitalization, and banking expansion.

India has the highest population in the world. We anticipate that Indias population would surpass 1.5 billion by 2030. It is anticipated that this will increase demand for food and increase consumption of goods derived from animals, such as milk, meat, eggs, shellfish, etc. In addition, shifting lifestyles, increased disposable incomes, and growing awareness of health and wellness have caused a shift in Indians eating patterns away from cereals and toward foods high in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The nations intake of milk, beef, and eggs is being driven by this. Other major variables influencing the market include a growing emphasis on boosting yields, rising exports, a growing emphasis on preventing livestock diseases, a growing concern about the quality of animal products, etc.

Indian Livestock Population Overview

India has the worlds largest number of livestock animals. The country also has the largest buffalo population of 110 million. With a cattle population of 192 million, Indias total bovine population stood at 303 million in 2020.India has a large population of cattle and buffaloes including more than 125 million milch cows and buffaloes

The total Cattle Population in the country is 192.49 Million during 2019. Total cattle is increased by 0.8% over previous Livestock Census (2012). Female Cattle Population increased by 18.0% whereas Male cattles decreased by 30.2% over previous census. About 36% of the total livestock is contributed by cattle. Total Buffalo Population in the country is 109.85 Million during 2019.Total Buffalo has increased by 1.1% over previous Livestock Census (2012). Female Buffalo Population increased by 8.61% whereas Male Buffalo is declined by 42.35% over previous census. About 20.5% of the total livestock is contributed by buffaloes.

Global Animal Feed & Supplement Industry

Animal feeds play a leading role in the global food industry, enabling the economic production of animal proteins throughout the world. Feed is the largest and most important component to ensuring safe, abundant and affordable animal proteins.

Livestock raising and the consumption of animal products make a crucial contribution to the economic and nutritional wellbeing of millions of people around the world.

World compound feed production is estimated at over one billion tonnes annually. Global commercial feed manufacturing generates an estimated annual turnover of over US $400 billion. Commercial production or sale of manufactured feed products takes place in more than 130 countries and directly employs more than a quarter of a million skilled workers, technicians, managers and professionals. Animal feeds play a leading role in the global food industry and feed is the largest and most important component to ensuring safe, abundant and affordable animal proteins.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that by 2050 the demand for food will grow by 60% and that between 2010 and 2050 production of animal proteins is expected to grow by around 1.7% per year, with meat production projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90% and dairy by 55%. This already marks a growth factor of almost two, however if we were to extrapolate the growth rates of the last forty years forward to 2050, this would in theory quadruple the needs.

The animal feed market in the Asia Pacific region is accounted to hold a significant share in the animal feed market owing to a large consumer base especially in the emerging economies of China and India.

The veterinary supplements market is expected to reach US$ 13.76 Bn by 2031. Unique formulations of phosphorous, calcium, and organic minerals are being preferred in veterinary feed supplements. Refit Animal Care - a provider of veterinary products in India, is publicizing Lam Tone tonic in order to treat lameness in cattle. Such tonics induced with high quality vitamins and supplements are in demand.

The global market was valued at $ 19.6 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $ 31.4 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR OF 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The livestock and pet market size was valued at $598 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $825 million by 2027.

Indian Animal Feed & Health Care Market Overview

The Indian animal feed market reached a value of 873.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 1493.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.

India currently represents one of the largest feed producers in the world. Animal feed includes various raw, processed and semi-processed products that are fed to livestock. Some of the most common feeds include pasture grasses, cereal grains, hay and silage crops, and other by-products of food crops, such as brewers grains, pineapple bran and sugar beet pulp. These products are carefully formulated with the help of nutritional additives, like vitamins and minerals, to maintain the overall health of animals and improve the quality of various end- products, including eggs, meat and milk.

Indian Animal Husbandry and Dairying Overview

India has vast livestock resources including poultry. Livestock is an important source of income for landless and marginal farmers and plays an important role in national economy. Livestock Sector has continuously been growing at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.93% (at constant price) from 2014-15 to 2020-21.

Agriculture diversification through animal husbandry is one of the primary drivers of growth in rural incomes and higher public investment in Livestock Sector is need of the hour for doubling farmers income.

To further boost growth in livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative to 10 crore farmers engaged in Animal Husbandry Sector, recently, the Government has revised and realigned various components of Government of Indias schemes for next 5 years starting from 2021-22 with the outlay of Rs.98 billion for leveraging total investment of Rs.546 billion for 5 years.

Government Initiatives

On 14.07.2021, the Government approved implementation of a Livestock Sector Package consisting of several activities by revising and realigning various components of following existing schemes in order to have focused development of animal husbandry and dairying across the countryfor next 5 years starting from 2021-22 with the outlay of Rs.9800 crore over a duration of 5 years for leveraging total investment of Rs. 54,618 crore for 5 years.

I. Rashtriya Gokul Mission

II. National Programme for Dairy Development

III. Support to Dairy Cooperatives and Farmers Production Organisationengaged in dairy activities

IV. National Livestock Mission

V. Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey

VI. Livestock Health & Disease Control

Milk Production

India continues to be the largest producer of milk in world. Several measures have been initiated by the Government to increase the productivity of livestock, which has resulted in increasing milk production significantly. Milk production during 2020-21 and 2021-22 is 209.96 million tonnes and 221.06 million tonnes respectively showing an annual growth Of 5.29%. The per capita availability of milk is around 444 grams/day in 2021-22. The production of milk and corresponding annual growth rate (%) per year from 2011-12 to 2021-22 is given below:

Top10 Milk Producers in the World in million tonnes

Country 2017-2019: Average 2020 Production Estimates 2021 Production Forecast India 187.555 202.368 206.82 EU 172.308 160.893 ! 161.859 USA 98.511 101.251 102.972 Malaysia 54.21 57.722 ! 59.57 China 32.503 35.882 ! 38.562 Brazil 35.319 36.934 l 37.298 Russian 30.719 32.226 i 32.323 Federation Turkey 21.927 23.763 ! 24.566 New Zealand 21.731 21.871 22.271 Colombia 22.138 22.592 ! 21.512 World Total 876.091 914.322 ! 928.057

World milk production is forecast to reach 928 million tonnes in 2021, 1.5% higher than in 2020, with anticipated output expansions in all regions, led by Asia and North America. Rising dairy cattle numbers, farm productivity improvements and investments are driving the increase in Asia, especially in India, China and Pakistan.

India is worlds largest Milk producer with approx. market share of 22%

Meat production

Meat production during 2014-15 was 6.69 million tonnes which has been further increased to 9.29 million tonnes in 2021-22. The Meat production has shown positive growth as 5.62% during 2021-23.The production of meat and the corresponding annual growth rate (%) per year of the country from 2011-12 to 2021-22 is shown in graph given below:

As per FAO India is largest producer of Buffalo Meat with 1.59956 mn tonne production & worldwide market share of 38%

Key Business Segments

Ajooni has portfolio of a wide range of Quality Cattle feed, Cattle feed Chips, Camel Feed, Cotton Oil Cake, Mustard Oil Cake and wide range of Feed supplements to cover the entire life cycle of an animal.

? HIGH ENERGY BALANCED CATTLE FEED which includes calf starter, heifer, dairy calf grower, low yield cattle, basic milking cattle and high yield cattle.

? FEED SUPPLEMENTS which includes liquid calcium, liver tonic, mineral mixture, ultra tonic, Digestive powder and multi vitamins.

Benefits of the product:

Enables holistic dietary provision: Protein, minerals, vitamins, and other essential nutrients are found in cattle feed. These necessary nutrients work together to support cattles digestion, tissue regeneration, daily activity needs, and other processes. High-productivity cattle require the

optimal nutrition, which grazing cannot supply. Cattle feed meets this need.

Promotes growth: The vital nutrients in cattle feed are present in the proper ratios to encourage animals to grow more quickly. Giving cattle and buffaloes specialised complex feed and supplements improves their weight, muscle to fat ratio, and growth rate since they have distinct nutritional needs.

Addressing of the nutritional needs of pregnant cows: Cows need to change their diets while they are expecting. Giving pregnant cows specialised feed promotes the foetuss healthy growth, which benefits the health of the calf after birth.

Improves Milk Production: The amount and type of feed offered to milch animals has a significant impact on milk output. Compound feed and nutritional supplements help dairy cattles rumen microbes produce more protein and digest more fibre, which increases milk production and improves milk fat composition.

Takes care of nutritional needs of calves and heifers: To grow and develop, calves and heifers require the proper nutrients. A special diet for calves reduces the stress of weaning, promotes rumen development and stops diarrhea.

GROWTH DRIVERS ANIMAL HEALTH CARE PRODUCTS

? Shift from unorganized livestock farming to the organized

? Growing Population & Income

? Growing Food Demand

? Growing demand for Livestock

? Highest Milk Producing Country

? Largest Producers/Exporter of Beef, Chicken and Fish

? High demand for animal healthcare products

? MNCs venturing Indian market for Meat/Milk production facilities

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

Your Company remains committed to improve the effectiveness of internal control systems for business processes with regard to its operations, financial reporting and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Company has a proper system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

Material Developments in Human Resources

The workforce is a critical factor in maintaining quality and safety, which strengthens the competitive position and the human resource policies focus on training and retaining of the employees of the Company. The Company trains employees regularly to increase the level of operational excellence, improve productivity and maintain compliance standards on quality and safety. Employees are offered performance-linked incentives and benefits and the Company conducts employee engagement programs from time to time. The Company also hires contract labour from time to time. The management team comprises of professionals with a proven track record. The Company continues to remain focused and sensitive to the role of human resources in optimizing results in all its areas of working and its industrial relations also continue to be cordial.

Risks and Concern

The impact of COVID 19 on the expansion of the world economy has been published. The Company in particular, as well as the Indian food processing industry in general, may be effected with Russia Ukraine on going War. It might stop the flow of commerce. It could result in problems with labour shortages, interstate trade movements, etc. that would be detrimental to the companys operations. On the other side, the Company made quick preparations for the challenge and asserted that it achieved successful outcomes.

A number of factors outside the companys control affect the cost and availability of raw materials, which are essentially agricultural residues. These include general economic conditions, production levels, market demand and competition, production and transportation costs, duties and taxes, and trade restrictions. The Company typically sources raw materials from third-party suppliers or the open market which exposes the Company to volatility in the prices of raw materials and dependence on third-party for delivery of raw material may adversely affect operations.

Companys Financial and Operational Performance

For the Financial Year 2022-23, the Company reported total income of Rs. 74.48 Crores as compared to Rs. 74.08 Crores in the previous Financial Year. Profit before tax stood at Rs. 1.58 Crores as compared to Rs. 1.46 Crores reported in the previous Financial Year. Net Profit stood at Rs. 1.12 Crores as compared to Rs. 1.05 Crores reported in the previous Financial Year.Total comprehensive income for the year is Rs. 28.54 crores.