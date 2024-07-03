Ajooni Biotech Ltd Summary

Ajooni Biotech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ajooni Biotech Private Limited at Chandigarh on 17th February, 2010. Consequent upon conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Ajooni Biotech Limited on 27th September, 2017.In 2010, Mr. Gurmeet Singh father of Mr. Jasjot Singh along with others put the first brick of foundation of the Company in the name of M/s Ajooni Biotech Private Limited. He began with himself sourcing of raw material and manufacturing of cattle feeds & Feed suppliments and selling them. Lateron, Mr. Jasjot Singh joined the business to increase the spectrum and volume of operations.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, producing, processing and supplying of Cattle feed, Nutrients related to cattle feed and manufacturing & production of Animal health care suppliments. The Company is registered with Department of Industries, Govt. of Punjab as Small Scale Industry (SSI) and also registered with Department of Dairy Development, Govt of Punjab.The Company also manufacture cattle feed & supplement under own brand name of AUTUS ANIMAL HEALTHCARE . For Marketing of its own brand in the Market it has a strong Profession team which covers the area of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. It is having a strong Dealer & Distribution Network across these states.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,96,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 6.60 Crores in December, 2017.