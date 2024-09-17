|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Date of 14th AGM to be held on 17th September 2024 through video conferencing/ other audio visual means and approved draft notice for the same. Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Ajooni Biotech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 17, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)
