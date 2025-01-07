iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajooni Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.76
(1.44%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

51.03

40.03

39.71

42.37

yoy growth (%)

27.49

0.79

-6.26

48.5

Raw materials

-43.01

-34.91

-36.47

-37.68

As % of sales

84.27

87.2

91.82

88.94

Employee costs

-1.14

-1.11

-0.72

-0.88

As % of sales

2.24

2.79

1.81

2.08

Other costs

-5.22

-2.76

-1.98

-2.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.24

6.89

4.99

6.79

Operating profit

1.64

1.24

0.54

0.92

OPM

3.23

3.09

1.36

2.17

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.49

-0.29

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.32

-0.1

-0.34

Other income

0.01

0.05

0.33

0.21

Profit before tax

0.5

0.48

0.47

0.48

Taxes

-0.13

-0.13

-0.06

-0.1

Tax rate

-26.01

-27.85

-13.46

-20.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

0.34

0.41

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

0.34

0.41

0.38

yoy growth (%)

7.56

-15.61

6.44

39.99

NPM

0.73

0.86

1.03

0.91

