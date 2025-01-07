Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
51.03
40.03
39.71
42.37
yoy growth (%)
27.49
0.79
-6.26
48.5
Raw materials
-43.01
-34.91
-36.47
-37.68
As % of sales
84.27
87.2
91.82
88.94
Employee costs
-1.14
-1.11
-0.72
-0.88
As % of sales
2.24
2.79
1.81
2.08
Other costs
-5.22
-2.76
-1.98
-2.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.24
6.89
4.99
6.79
Operating profit
1.64
1.24
0.54
0.92
OPM
3.23
3.09
1.36
2.17
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.49
-0.29
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.32
-0.1
-0.34
Other income
0.01
0.05
0.33
0.21
Profit before tax
0.5
0.48
0.47
0.48
Taxes
-0.13
-0.13
-0.06
-0.1
Tax rate
-26.01
-27.85
-13.46
-20.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
0.34
0.41
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
0.34
0.41
0.38
yoy growth (%)
7.56
-15.61
6.44
39.99
NPM
0.73
0.86
1.03
0.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.