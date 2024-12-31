iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajooni Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

7.45
(-0.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Ajooni Biotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 202524 Dec 2024
To consider Fund Raising AJOONI : 03-Jan-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 31, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 03, 2025, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024) Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03.01.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Dec 2024
Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in Machine Readable Format.
Board Meeting16 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Financial Results Ajooni Biotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in MACHINE READABLE FORMAT. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Ajooni Biotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

Ajooni Biotech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajooni Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.