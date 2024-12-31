Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 24 Dec 2024

To consider Fund Raising AJOONI : 03-Jan-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 31, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 03, 2025, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024) Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03.01.2025)

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in Machine Readable Format.

To consider other business matters Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/08/2024)

Financial Results Ajooni Biotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in MACHINE READABLE FORMAT. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Ajooni Biotech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Ajooni Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)

