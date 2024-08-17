iifl-logo-icon 1
Pochiraju Industries Ltd Share Price

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jul 29, 2019|12:38:14 PM

Pochiraju Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.95

Prev. Close

2.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.95

Day's Low

1.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pochiraju Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pochiraju Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pochiraju Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:53 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.43%

Non-Promoter- 1.37%

Institutions: 1.36%

Non-Institutions: 65.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pochiraju Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

18.91

18.91

20.01

20.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.18

7.87

10.79

14.55

Net Worth

23.09

26.78

30.8

34.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.08

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.69

-4.01

-11.04

-38.32

Depreciation

-3.6

-3.6

-3.6

-14.58

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.21

Working capital

-0.08

-1.06

-7.44

8.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-78.45

-35.13

-96.22

-57.59

EBIT growth

-8.1

-5.29

-86.53

-29.35

Net profit growth

-8.1

-63.61

-71.01

-26.39

No Record Found

Pochiraju Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pochiraju Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P Sudhakar

Independent Director

A Ramaiah

Independent Director

K S R Siva Sai

Independent Director

S S N Murthy

Executive Director

P Sailaja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pochiraju Industries Ltd

Summary

Pochiraju Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is currently focusing on three business segments - Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Technology & Life Sciences. The company under the brand AGROPIL consists of Floriculture operations, trading and marketing soft cut flowers, ornamental plants, foliage, fruits and vegetable segment. Their six hectare floriculture unit is located at Satyamangalam Village in Tamil Nadu. The company also diversifies into manufacturing and outsourcing of herbal extracts, formulations and dietary supplements for lifestyle disease management. The Pharma division namely PHARMAPIL is operating in range of pharmaceutical formulations. Bio-tech Pharma unit namely BIOPIL is located at Shapoorji Pallonji Park in Shameerpet, Hyderabad. The Biotech division is focusing on the development of polysaccharide-protein conjugated vaccines for Typhoid, Haemophelus Influenza-B and Pneumococcal diseases.Pochiraju Industries Ltd was incorporated on May 4, 1995 with the name Pochiraju Flori-Tech Ltd. Since October 1999, the company is in the production and marketing of cut flower roses. In September 10, 2003, the company changed their name from Pochiraju Flori-Tech Ltd to Pochiraju Industries Ltd. In January 2006, the company signed Cooperation Contract with Biofin Laboratories SRL on Hyaluronic Acid Technology. In February 2006, they obtained Provisional allotment of Plot letter from SP Bio Tech Park Pvt Ltd. In September 2006, the company signed T
