Summary

Pochiraju Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is currently focusing on three business segments - Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Technology & Life Sciences. The company under the brand AGROPIL consists of Floriculture operations, trading and marketing soft cut flowers, ornamental plants, foliage, fruits and vegetable segment. Their six hectare floriculture unit is located at Satyamangalam Village in Tamil Nadu. The company also diversifies into manufacturing and outsourcing of herbal extracts, formulations and dietary supplements for lifestyle disease management. The Pharma division namely PHARMAPIL is operating in range of pharmaceutical formulations. Bio-tech Pharma unit namely BIOPIL is located at Shapoorji Pallonji Park in Shameerpet, Hyderabad. The Biotech division is focusing on the development of polysaccharide-protein conjugated vaccines for Typhoid, Haemophelus Influenza-B and Pneumococcal diseases.Pochiraju Industries Ltd was incorporated on May 4, 1995 with the name Pochiraju Flori-Tech Ltd. Since October 1999, the company is in the production and marketing of cut flower roses. In September 10, 2003, the company changed their name from Pochiraju Flori-Tech Ltd to Pochiraju Industries Ltd. In January 2006, the company signed Cooperation Contract with Biofin Laboratories SRL on Hyaluronic Acid Technology. In February 2006, they obtained Provisional allotment of Plot letter from SP Bio Tech Park Pvt Ltd. In September 2006, the company signed T

