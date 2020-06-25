To

The Members,

POCHIRAJU INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Ind AS financial statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of M/S.POCHIRAJU INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), the Statement of cash flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as Ind AS financial statements).

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the paragraph "emphasis matter" the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March, 2020, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 2 to the financial statements. As referred to in the said Note, the fixed assets of Bio-Pharma Division worth of Rs. 37.75 Crore (Net Book Value) were auctioned by the lender banker for Rs.22.50 Crores under the provisions SARFEASI ACT. The company has filed writ petition in Honorable High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana challenging the auction in total violation of provision of SARFEASI ACT. The financial statements are prepared without consideration of said sale. The effect sale will be considered in financial statements depending on outcome of the judgment.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure -A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of Cash flows and the changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, relevant rules issued there under.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For V Ravi & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- RAMESH KUMAR D Partner Membership No. 217139 UDIN: 20217139AAAADP6080 Place: HYDERABAD Date: 25.06.2020

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report:

The Annexure referred to the Independent auditors report to the members of the company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020, we report that

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) A major portion of fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company.

ii. The company has not commercially operating Accordingly; it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any tribunal.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding as at 31st March, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess as at 31st March, 2020 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank during the year and has outstanding dues to banks.

ix. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. The company has not paid or provided any managerial remuneration during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of equity share converted in to equal number equity shares of the company. The requirement of Section 42 and all the other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations were complied with.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For V Ravi & Co. Chartered Accountants RAMESH KUMAR D Partner Membership No. 217139 UDIN: 20217139AAAADP6080 Place: HYDERABAD Date: 25.06.2020

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S POCHIRAJU INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and det ection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.