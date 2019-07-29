iifl-logo-icon 1
Pochiraju Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jul 29, 2019

QUICKLINKS FOR Pochiraju Industries Ltd

Pochiraju Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.69

-4.01

-11.04

-38.32

Depreciation

-3.6

-3.6

-3.6

-14.58

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.21

Working capital

-0.08

-1.06

-7.44

8.76

Other operating items

Operating

-7.38

-8.68

-22.09

-43.93

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-4.23

Free cash flow

-7.38

-8.68

-22.09

-48.16

Equity raised

15.74

27.53

53.39

129.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

44.16

82.08

82.08

63.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.51

100.93

113.38

144.56

