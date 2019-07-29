Pochiraju Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.69
-4.01
-11.04
-38.32
Depreciation
-3.6
-3.6
-3.6
-14.58
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.21
Working capital
-0.08
-1.06
-7.44
8.76
Other operating items
Operating
-7.38
-8.68
-22.09
-43.93
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-4.23
Free cash flow
-7.38
-8.68
-22.09
-48.16
Equity raised
15.74
27.53
53.39
129.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
44.16
82.08
82.08
63.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.51
100.93
113.38
144.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.