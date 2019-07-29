Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.08
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.08
-0.41
-0.55
-16.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.41
-0.63
-16.93
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-3.6
-3.6
-3.6
-14.58
Interest expense
0
0
-6.8
-6.8
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-3.69
-4.01
-11.04
-38.32
Taxes
0
0
0
0.21
Tax rate
0
0
0
-0.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.69
-4.01
-11.04
-38.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.69
-4.01
-11.04
-38.1
yoy growth (%)
-8.1
-63.61
-71.01
-26.39
NPM
0
0
0
0
