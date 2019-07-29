iifl-logo-icon 1
Pochiraju Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jul 29, 2019|12:38:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

18.91

18.91

20.01

20.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.18

7.87

10.79

14.55

Net Worth

23.09

26.78

30.8

34.56

Minority Interest

Debt

48.51

48.51

48.51

48.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

71.6

75.29

79.31

83.07

Fixed Assets

95.02

98.62

102.23

105.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-23.43

-23.34

-22.92

-22.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.59

0.59

0.59

0.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.47

-0.47

-0.47

-1.5

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-23.55

-23.46

-23.04

-21.85

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

71.59

75.28

79.31

83.07

