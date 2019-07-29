Pochiraju Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
18.91
18.91
20.01
20.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.18
7.87
10.79
14.55
Net Worth
23.09
26.78
30.8
34.56
Minority Interest
Debt
48.51
48.51
48.51
48.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
71.6
75.29
79.31
83.07
Fixed Assets
95.02
98.62
102.23
105.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-23.43
-23.34
-22.92
-22.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.59
0.59
0.59
0.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.47
-0.47
-0.47
-1.5
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-23.55
-23.46
-23.04
-21.85
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
71.59
75.28
79.31
83.07
