Pochiraju Industries Ltd Summary

Pochiraju Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is currently focusing on three business segments - Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Technology & Life Sciences. The company under the brand AGROPIL consists of Floriculture operations, trading and marketing soft cut flowers, ornamental plants, foliage, fruits and vegetable segment. Their six hectare floriculture unit is located at Satyamangalam Village in Tamil Nadu. The company also diversifies into manufacturing and outsourcing of herbal extracts, formulations and dietary supplements for lifestyle disease management. The Pharma division namely PHARMAPIL is operating in range of pharmaceutical formulations. Bio-tech Pharma unit namely BIOPIL is located at Shapoorji Pallonji Park in Shameerpet, Hyderabad. The Biotech division is focusing on the development of polysaccharide-protein conjugated vaccines for Typhoid, Haemophelus Influenza-B and Pneumococcal diseases.Pochiraju Industries Ltd was incorporated on May 4, 1995 with the name Pochiraju Flori-Tech Ltd. Since October 1999, the company is in the production and marketing of cut flower roses. In September 10, 2003, the company changed their name from Pochiraju Flori-Tech Ltd to Pochiraju Industries Ltd. In January 2006, the company signed Cooperation Contract with Biofin Laboratories SRL on Hyaluronic Acid Technology. In February 2006, they obtained Provisional allotment of Plot letter from SP Bio Tech Park Pvt Ltd. In September 2006, the company signed Tripartite Agreement between with Aarthi Consultants Pvt Ltd and CDSL. Also, in October 2006, they singed Tripartite Agreement with Aarthi Consultants Pvt Ltd and NSDL.During the year 2008-09, the company expanded their Agri operations by entering into a new segment i.e. Fruits and Vegetables (F&V) segment to their Agri Operations. During the year 2009-10, the company acquired 8 acres of land in APIIC industrial estate Nadikudi, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh where in their state of the art US FDA compliance Bulk API unit is coming up with a capital outlay of Rs 4500.00 lakh. The company has their flower trading operations throughout India and F&V operations in southern part of India and is also contemplating to expand their agriculture activities in Africa. The vompany is presently replanting 2 hectares of their greenhouses with new and latest varieties of roses. The company is also setting up a state of the art modern multi product bulk API manufacturing unit at Nadikudi, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh. The company is also as a major diversification is setting up a state of art Multi product USFDA Compliance Bio-tech Pharma unit namely BIOPIL at Shapoorji Pallonji Park in Shameerpet, Hyderabad with a Bio- Pharma facility of International standards to develop, manufacture and market its Bio-tech Bulk APIs and Bio-Similars.