SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹200.9
Prev. Close₹203.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.32
Day's High₹203.05
Day's Low₹198.88
52 Week's High₹309.15
52 Week's Low₹152.7
Book Value₹169.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.15
P/E13.26
EPS15.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.31
85.57
85.95
83.22
Net Worth
101.25
91.51
91.89
89.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.28
0.19
0.38
0.16
yoy growth (%)
47.48
-49.75
133.62
279.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.26
-0.24
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.74
-3.21
0.46
20.62
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.51
8.82
20.77
13.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.48
-49.75
133.62
279.92
Op profit growth
-71.57
641.93
-32.59
-95.08
EBIT growth
-254.24
-633.5
-97.72
-256.94
Net profit growth
-185.62
-784.42
-97.72
-256.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.19
0.38
0.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.19
0.38
0.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.94
0.92
0.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Satish Kagliwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reshma Talbani
Director
Jeevanlata Kagliwal
Independent Director
Vadla Nagbhushanam
Independent Director
Madhukar Deshpande
Independent Director
HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT
Managing Director
Akash Kagliwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Agri-Tech (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in August, 1993, Agri-Tech (India) Limited is engaged in the business of corporate farming. The major farms are situated in various villages in Paithan Taluka, in Dist Aurangabad of Maharashtra State. The Company is into production of horticulture crops, basically mangoes.Agri-Tech (India) Limited originally incorporated as Somnath Farms Private Limited and later in September 2000, the status converted into Public Limited Company as Somnath Farms Limited. On 5 March 2001, the Company name was changed from Somnath Farms Limited to Agri-tech(India) Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the entire business of Farming Division of Nath Seeds Limited was transferred to the Company effective from 01 January, 2001.
Read More
The Agri-Tech India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agri-Tech India Ltd is ₹118.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agri-Tech India Ltd is 13.26 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agri-Tech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agri-Tech India Ltd is ₹152.7 and ₹309.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Agri-Tech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.44%, 3 Years at 47.51%, 1 Year at 5.90%, 6 Month at 3.05%, 3 Month at -6.76% and 1 Month at -2.38%.
