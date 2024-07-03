iifl-logo-icon 1
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Share Price

198.9
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open200.9
  • Day's High203.05
  • 52 Wk High309.15
  • Prev. Close203.97
  • Day's Low198.88
  • 52 Wk Low 152.7
  • Turnover (lac)6.32
  • P/E13.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value169.2
  • EPS15.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)118.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

200.9

Prev. Close

203.97

Turnover(Lac.)

6.32

Day's High

203.05

Day's Low

198.88

52 Week's High

309.15

52 Week's Low

152.7

Book Value

169.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

118.15

P/E

13.26

EPS

15.41

Divi. Yield

0

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Corporate Action

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 68.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.31

85.57

85.95

83.22

Net Worth

101.25

91.51

91.89

89.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.28

0.19

0.38

0.16

yoy growth (%)

47.48

-49.75

133.62

279.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.26

-0.24

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.74

-3.21

0.46

20.62

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.18

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.51

8.82

20.77

13.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.48

-49.75

133.62

279.92

Op profit growth

-71.57

641.93

-32.59

-95.08

EBIT growth

-254.24

-633.5

-97.72

-256.94

Net profit growth

-185.62

-784.42

-97.72

-256.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.19

0.38

0.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.19

0.38

0.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.94

0.92

0.79

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Agri-Tech (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Satish Kagliwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reshma Talbani

Director

Jeevanlata Kagliwal

Independent Director

Vadla Nagbhushanam

Independent Director

Madhukar Deshpande

Independent Director

HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT

Managing Director

Akash Kagliwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agri-Tech (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in August, 1993, Agri-Tech (India) Limited is engaged in the business of corporate farming. The major farms are situated in various villages in Paithan Taluka, in Dist Aurangabad of Maharashtra State. The Company is into production of horticulture crops, basically mangoes.Agri-Tech (India) Limited originally incorporated as Somnath Farms Private Limited and later in September 2000, the status converted into Public Limited Company as Somnath Farms Limited. On 5 March 2001, the Company name was changed from Somnath Farms Limited to Agri-tech(India) Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the entire business of Farming Division of Nath Seeds Limited was transferred to the Company effective from 01 January, 2001.
Company FAQs

What is the Agri-Tech India Ltd share price today?

The Agri-Tech India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agri-Tech India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agri-Tech India Ltd is ₹118.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agri-Tech India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agri-Tech India Ltd is 13.26 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agri-Tech India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agri-Tech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agri-Tech India Ltd is ₹152.7 and ₹309.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agri-Tech India Ltd?

Agri-Tech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.44%, 3 Years at 47.51%, 1 Year at 5.90%, 6 Month at 3.05%, 3 Month at -6.76% and 1 Month at -2.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agri-Tech India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agri-Tech India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.10 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 68.85 %

