Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Management Discussions

i. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS.

The Company is into a production of horticulture crops. The fruit industry is globally on the rise, and we expect the same to continue to grow, based on the health parameters and fruit demand. This is an opportunity to produce and sell more.

Agriculture is fraught with the risk of vagaries of monsoon. Although we have catered for additional water sourcing from the Paithan Dam, through a dedicated pipeline, the threat due to low and no-rain cannot be ruled out.

Further, the company is in the process of merger with Techindia Nirman Limited and Ferry Fax Farms Pvt. Ltd. The merger is likely to create a synergy of operations.

ii. SEGMENTATION OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE.

The Company would only be dealing in the horticulture business and hence would be reported as one segment.

iii. OUTLOOK, RISK AND CONCERNS.

The main risk in the agriculture business is the vagaries of monsoon. We have been in this business for many years and do cater for the seasonal changes of monsoon.

iv. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

There is adequate internal control system in the company through internal audit and regular operational reviews.

v. DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT.

During the year a number of key HR initiatives were taken up to link business objectives with employee performance. The human resources of the Company are adequately motivated to work towards optimal performance. The industrial relations are also cordial.