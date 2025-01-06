iifl-logo-icon 1
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Agri-Tech India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.74

-3.21

0.46

20.62

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.18

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.51

8.82

20.77

13.25

Other operating items

Operating

1.22

5.58

21.21

33.68

Capital expenditure

-0.03

-12.14

-21.71

0

Free cash flow

1.19

-6.55

-0.49

33.69

Equity raised

166.42

187.59

203

164.17

Investing

-7.81

0.38

0

7.54

Financing

19.18

16.27

0.63

0.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

178.98

197.68

203.13

205.67

