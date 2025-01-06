Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.74
-3.21
0.46
20.62
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.51
8.82
20.77
13.25
Other operating items
Operating
1.22
5.58
21.21
33.68
Capital expenditure
-0.03
-12.14
-21.71
0
Free cash flow
1.19
-6.55
-0.49
33.69
Equity raised
166.42
187.59
203
164.17
Investing
-7.81
0.38
0
7.54
Financing
19.18
16.27
0.63
0.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
178.98
197.68
203.13
205.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.