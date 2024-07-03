iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

196.09
(0.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0.28

0.19

0.38

0.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.28

0.19

0.38

0.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.32

0.25

0.34

0.65

Total Income

3.6

0.44

0.73

0.82

Total Expenditure

2.62

2.62

2.01

0.92

PBIDT

0.98

-2.18

-1.29

-0.11

Interest

1.03

0.26

0

0

PBDT

-0.05

-2.44

-1.29

-0.11

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0

0

0.53

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.09

-2.46

-1.3

-0.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.09

-2.46

-1.3

-0.72

Extra-ordinary Items

1.26

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.35

-2.46

-1.3

-0.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.15

-6.05

-1.18

-1.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

350

-1,147.36

-339.47

-64.7

PBDTM(%)

-17.85

-1,284.21

-339.47

-64.7

PATM(%)

-32.14

-1,294.73

-342.1

-423.52

Agri-Tech India: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Agri-Tech (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.