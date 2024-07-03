Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0.28
0.19
0.38
0.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.28
0.19
0.38
0.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.32
0.25
0.34
0.65
Total Income
3.6
0.44
0.73
0.82
Total Expenditure
2.62
2.62
2.01
0.92
PBIDT
0.98
-2.18
-1.29
-0.11
Interest
1.03
0.26
0
0
PBDT
-0.05
-2.44
-1.29
-0.11
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
0
0.53
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.09
-2.46
-1.3
-0.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.09
-2.46
-1.3
-0.72
Extra-ordinary Items
1.26
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.35
-2.46
-1.3
-0.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.15
-6.05
-1.18
-1.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
350
-1,147.36
-339.47
-64.7
PBDTM(%)
-17.85
-1,284.21
-339.47
-64.7
PATM(%)
-32.14
-1,294.73
-342.1
-423.52
