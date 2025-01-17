Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.75
131.59
Op profit growth
641.92
-51.17
EBIT growth
-633.49
-233.99
Net profit growth
802.34
-45.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,653.27
-111.96
-531.1
EBIT margin
-1,297.53
122.2
-211.21
Net profit margin
-1,543.08
-85.92
-364.4
RoCE
-2.08
0.38
RoNW
-0.66
-0.06
RoA
-0.61
-0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.01
-0.56
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.04
-0.59
-1.05
Book value per share
173.58
203.38
205.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.11
-33.75
0
P/CEPS
-6.07
-31.9
-47.53
P/B
0.17
0.09
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
-13.62
24.02
-92.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
141.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
Inventory days
37.84
47.53
Creditor days
-23.74
-121.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.53
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.15
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-4.88
-1.32
-1.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-137.93
-63.94
-133.6
Other costs
-1,615.34
-148.01
-497.5
