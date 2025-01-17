iifl-logo-icon 1
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Key Ratios

185.51
(1.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:41 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.75

131.59

Op profit growth

641.92

-51.17

EBIT growth

-633.49

-233.99

Net profit growth

802.34

-45.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,653.27

-111.96

-531.1

EBIT margin

-1,297.53

122.2

-211.21

Net profit margin

-1,543.08

-85.92

-364.4

RoCE

-2.08

0.38

RoNW

-0.66

-0.06

RoA

-0.61

-0.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.01

-0.56

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.04

-0.59

-1.05

Book value per share

173.58

203.38

205.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.11

-33.75

0

P/CEPS

-6.07

-31.9

-47.53

P/B

0.17

0.09

0.24

EV/EBIDTA

-13.62

24.02

-92.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

141.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

37.84

47.53

Creditor days

-23.74

-121.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.53

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.15

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-4.88

-1.32

-1.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-137.93

-63.94

-133.6

Other costs

-1,615.34

-148.01

-497.5

