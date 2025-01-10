iifl-logo-icon 1
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.31

85.57

85.95

83.22

Net Worth

101.25

91.51

91.89

89.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

8.47

3.54

15.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

101.25

99.98

95.43

104.8

Fixed Assets

10.65

10.08

10.51

10.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

27.05

23.2

31.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

89.97

62.54

61.72

63.19

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.02

Inventory Days

64.14

37.84

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

91.54

82.59

81.91

63.42

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.09

-0.33

-0.08

Creditor Days

423.37

151.37

Other Current Liabilities

-1.53

-19.97

-19.91

-0.17

Cash

0.63

0.33

0

0.05

Total Assets

101.25

100

95.43

104.81

