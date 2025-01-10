Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.31
85.57
85.95
83.22
Net Worth
101.25
91.51
91.89
89.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
8.47
3.54
15.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
101.25
99.98
95.43
104.8
Fixed Assets
10.65
10.08
10.51
10.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
27.05
23.2
31.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
89.97
62.54
61.72
63.19
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.02
Inventory Days
64.14
37.84
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
91.54
82.59
81.91
63.42
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.09
-0.33
-0.08
Creditor Days
423.37
151.37
Other Current Liabilities
-1.53
-19.97
-19.91
-0.17
Cash
0.63
0.33
0
0.05
Total Assets
101.25
100
95.43
104.81
