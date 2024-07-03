iifl-logo-icon 1
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

196.02
(2.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

0

0.01

0.28

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.01

0.28

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

1.17

1.36

0.53

0.25

Total Income

0.8

1.18

1.64

0.53

0.25

Total Expenditure

0.88

1.54

0.22

2.57

0.91

PBIDT

-0.08

-0.36

1.42

-2.03

-0.67

Interest

0.28

0.38

0.38

0.45

0.26

PBDT

-0.36

-0.74

1.04

-2.48

-0.92

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.02

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.36

-0.76

1.04

-2.49

-0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.36

-0.76

1.04

-2.49

-0.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0.45

0.49

0.9

-2.58

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.81

-1.25

0.14

0.08

-0.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.61

-1.29

1.74

-3.43

-3.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

5.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-3,600

507.14

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

-7,400

371.42

0

0

PATM(%)

0

-7,600

371.42

0

0

