Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0
0.01
0.28
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.01
0.28
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
1.17
1.36
0.53
0.25
Total Income
0.8
1.18
1.64
0.53
0.25
Total Expenditure
0.88
1.54
0.22
2.57
0.91
PBIDT
-0.08
-0.36
1.42
-2.03
-0.67
Interest
0.28
0.38
0.38
0.45
0.26
PBDT
-0.36
-0.74
1.04
-2.48
-0.92
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.02
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.36
-0.76
1.04
-2.49
-0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.36
-0.76
1.04
-2.49
-0.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0.45
0.49
0.9
-2.58
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.81
-1.25
0.14
0.08
-0.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.61
-1.29
1.74
-3.43
-3.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
5.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-3,600
507.14
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
-7,400
371.42
0
0
PATM(%)
0
-7,600
371.42
0
0
No Record Found
