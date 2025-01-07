Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.28
0.19
0.38
0.16
yoy growth (%)
47.48
-49.75
133.62
279.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.26
-0.24
-0.32
As % of sales
97.22
137.94
63.94
197.06
Other costs
-0.91
-3.11
-0.56
-0.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
321.44
1,615.29
148.01
291
Operating profit
-0.9
-3.18
-0.42
-0.63
OPM
-318.66
-1,653.24
-111.96
-388.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.18
Interest expense
-1.11
-0.7
0
0
Other income
4.78
0.7
0.92
21.44
Profit before tax
2.74
-3.21
0.46
20.62
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.74
-3.21
0.46
20.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.74
-3.21
0.46
20.62
yoy growth (%)
-185.62
-784.42
-97.72
-256.94
NPM
966.32
-1,664.54
122.2
12,549.81
