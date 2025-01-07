iifl-logo-icon 1
195.73
(2.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:49:52 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.28

0.19

0.38

0.16

yoy growth (%)

47.48

-49.75

133.62

279.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.26

-0.24

-0.32

As % of sales

97.22

137.94

63.94

197.06

Other costs

-0.91

-3.11

-0.56

-0.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

321.44

1,615.29

148.01

291

Operating profit

-0.9

-3.18

-0.42

-0.63

OPM

-318.66

-1,653.24

-111.96

-388.07

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.18

Interest expense

-1.11

-0.7

0

0

Other income

4.78

0.7

0.92

21.44

Profit before tax

2.74

-3.21

0.46

20.62

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.74

-3.21

0.46

20.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.74

-3.21

0.46

20.62

yoy growth (%)

-185.62

-784.42

-97.72

-256.94

NPM

966.32

-1,664.54

122.2

12,549.81

