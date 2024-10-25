Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Agri- Tech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Agri- Tech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 1) Unaudited financial results as on 30th june 2024. 2) Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Agri- Tech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024