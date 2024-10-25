iifl-logo-icon 1
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Board Meeting

181.71
(0.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:42 PM

Agri-Tech India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Agri- Tech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Agri- Tech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 1) Unaudited financial results as on 30th june 2024. 2) Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
Agri- Tech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Agri- Tech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results as of 31st December 2023. Financial Results as of 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

