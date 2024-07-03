Agri-Tech (India) Ltd Summary

Incorporated in August, 1993, Agri-Tech (India) Limited is engaged in the business of corporate farming. The major farms are situated in various villages in Paithan Taluka, in Dist Aurangabad of Maharashtra State. The Company is into production of horticulture crops, basically mangoes.Agri-Tech (India) Limited originally incorporated as Somnath Farms Private Limited and later in September 2000, the status converted into Public Limited Company as Somnath Farms Limited. On 5 March 2001, the Company name was changed from Somnath Farms Limited to Agri-tech(India) Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the entire business of Farming Division of Nath Seeds Limited was transferred to the Company effective from 01 January, 2001.