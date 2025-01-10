To, The Members of Agri-Tech (India) Limited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Agri-Tech (India) Limited having CIN: L01110MH1993PLC073268 (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance

Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with

Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of the Matter

4. Attention is invited to note no 35 in respect confirmations yet to be received on certain accounts of Trade Payable, Unsecured Loans granted and other debit and credit balances.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there is no key audit matter to be reported during the year.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

7. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with Standard on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the

Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in “Annexure B”.

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration (except sitting fees) has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 27 to the financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities

(“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared dividend including interim dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been made operational w.e.f. 1st April 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Gautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 103117W

Gautam Nandawat Partner Membership No 032742 UDIN: 24032742BKCRRZ1150

Place: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dated: 22 May 2024

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Agri-tech (India) Limited on the Ind AS standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The company has regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There is no discrepancy of 10% or more noticed during verification between the physical stocks and book records. The discrepancies were not material, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account. The year-end inventory has been physically verified by the management and the same is incorporated as per inventory records and books of account maintained by the company.

(b) The company has not availed any working capital limit on the basis of security of current assets, hence, clause (ii) (b) of order is not applicable to Company.

3. (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans including advances in the nature of loan to six companies. The aggregate amount of loan granted during the year is Rs. 1,033.36 Lakhs and the balance outstanding at the year-end Rs. 8,868.42 Lakhs. The company has provided securities by mortgage of land to secure the borrowings of a related company to the tune of Rs. 4,360.00 Lakhs in favor of bank. Further, the company has not made any investments during the year.

(b) The terms and conditions for such above loan are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company except non-levy of interest on loans & non charging of commission on granting of security for securing bank borrowings of a related party.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated; hence unable to comment whether the repayments or receipts are regular, overdue, renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

(d) The company has granted following loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand without any written agreement and without specifying other terms or period of repayment:

Name of Party Loan given (Rs in Lakhs) Percentage to the total Loans & Advances in the nature of loans Related Parties: Nath Bio-technologies Ltd 1,703.09 19.20% Paithan Mega Food Park Pvt. Ltd. 60.06 0.68% Techindia Nirman Limited 6,435.93 72.57% Other Parties: Nature Tech Foods Pvt. Ltd. 584.34 6.59% Technocraft India Ltd 75.00 0.85% Shri Hari Associates Pvt. Ltd. 10.00 0.11% Total 8,868.42 100.00%

4. The company has not provided any guarantee, made investments to any party covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Further, the loan granted and security provided as mentioned in clause (3) above are after complying the provisions of section 186 except non-levy of interest and non-charging of commission on granting of security.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. No maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the products of the company.

7. (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no statutory dues which have not been deposited and are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable at the close of the year.

(b)There are no dues of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, hence, clause (viii) of Order is not applicable.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) the Company has not defaulted in payment of dues to financial institution or bank

(b) the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) there is no term loan taken from bank or financial institution. (d) No funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term investments. (e) the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence the clause (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence the clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer

(including debt instruments), preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and subject to what is stated in para 5 of our main report, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) None of report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government. (c) We have not considered whistle-blower complaints, since, there is no complaint received during the year by the Company.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company as such provisions of the clause (xii) are not applicable to the company.

13. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS standalone financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) In framing our Independent Audit Reports, we have considered Internal Auditors Report for the period under audit.

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and in our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(a) and (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India, hence clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year; however, has incurred cash loss of Rs 36.90 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, we are of the opinion, opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. The provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable in the preceding financial year, hence, clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The company does not have any subsidiary, associate, joint venture, hence, the consolidation of financial statement is not applicable, hence, clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For Gautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 103117W

Gautam Nandawat Partner Membership No 032742 UDIN: 24032742BKCRRZ1150 Place: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dated: 22 May 2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Agri-Tech (India) Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section

143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind

AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, subject to what is stated in ‘Emphasis of the matter paragraph in main report, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Gautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 103117W

Gautam Nandawat Partner Membership No 032742 UDIN: 24032742BKCRRZ1150