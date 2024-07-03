iifl-logo-icon 1
Kriti Nutrients Ltd Share Price

124.99
(-5.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130
  • Day's High130.38
  • 52 Wk High166.7
  • Prev. Close132.26
  • Day's Low124.21
  • 52 Wk Low 81.05
  • Turnover (lac)29.85
  • P/E14.18
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value39.98
  • EPS9.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)626.24
  • Div. Yield0.23
No Records Found

Kriti Nutrients Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

130

Prev. Close

132.26

Turnover(Lac.)

29.85

Day's High

130.38

Day's Low

124.21

52 Week's High

166.7

52 Week's Low

81.05

Book Value

39.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

626.24

P/E

14.18

EPS

9.34

Divi. Yield

0.23

Kriti Nutrients Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

arrow

Kriti Nutrients Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kriti Nutrients Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 33.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kriti Nutrients Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

171.48

127.36

107.49

96

Net Worth

176.49

132.37

112.5

101.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

752.88

690.05

520.37

460.67

yoy growth (%)

9.1

32.6

12.96

0.9

Raw materials

-679.61

-611.79

-448.83

-384.12

As % of sales

90.26

88.65

86.25

83.38

Employee costs

-12.13

-10.98

-10.18

-7.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

16.83

20.28

22.25

25.17

Depreciation

-3.73

-3.41

-3.04

-2.6

Tax paid

-4.52

-5.22

-3.25

-9.38

Working capital

40.33

4.63

-2.33

4.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.1

32.6

12.96

0.9

Op profit growth

-12.93

-6.43

-24.29

122.23

EBIT growth

-10.76

-11.4

-21.06

111.93

Net profit growth

-18.27

-20.77

20.39

151.15

No Record Found

Kriti Nutrients Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,864.85

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.6

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

366

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

132.26

14.18663.629.560.23173.5539.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kriti Nutrients Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shiv Singh Mehta

Non Executive Director

Purnima Mehta

WTD & Executive Director

Saurabh Singh Mehta

Independent Director

C Bhaskar

Independent Director

Dilip Roopsingh Gaur

Independent Director

Tulsi Jayakumar

Independent Director

Ashutosh Khajuria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raj Kumar Bhawsar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kriti Nutrients Ltd

Summary

Kriti Nutrients Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. The Company is in the business of Soya Seed Extraction and Manufacturing & Selling of cooking oil under its own brand KRITI. The unit has a state of the art manufacturing setup which includes solvent extraction plants, vegetable oil refinery, lecithin plant, effluent treatment plant, fluidized bed boilers and an in-house tin and jar manufacturing facility. The Company uses best quality, Non GMO soyabean seeds with a high nutrient content to manufacture a premium quality product range. The range includes refined soyabean oil, Superhypro meal, Defatted soya flakes and lecithin used for human consumption, cattle feed, poultry, aquaculture, confectionary, dairy product, industrial applications and pharmaceutical preparations.In 2009-10, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Solvent Division of Kriti Industries (India) Limited (KIIL) was demerged/ transferred into the Company effective 1 January, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 49603520 shares to the shareholders of Kriti Industries (India) Limited.In 2011-12, pursuant to High Court Order at Indore Bench dated 01.11.2011 and Certificate of Registration of Order with Registrar of Companies for above order on the Scheme of Amalgamation of Companies dated 27.02.2012 being Effective Date of the Scheme, Sakam Trading Private Limited became Holding Company of the Company as Shareholding in the Company of Kriti Corporate Services Private Limited, Kr
Company FAQs

What is the Kriti Nutrients Ltd share price today?

The Kriti Nutrients Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd is ₹626.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kriti Nutrients Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kriti Nutrients Ltd is 14.18 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kriti Nutrients Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kriti Nutrients Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kriti Nutrients Ltd is ₹81.05 and ₹166.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kriti Nutrients Ltd?

Kriti Nutrients Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 34.38%, 1 Year at 54.87%, 6 Month at 21.48%, 3 Month at -3.28% and 1 Month at -6.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kriti Nutrients Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kriti Nutrients Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.68 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 33.29 %

