SectorEdible Oil
Open₹130
Prev. Close₹132.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.85
Day's High₹130.38
Day's Low₹124.21
52 Week's High₹166.7
52 Week's Low₹81.05
Book Value₹39.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)626.24
P/E14.18
EPS9.34
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
171.48
127.36
107.49
96
Net Worth
176.49
132.37
112.5
101.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
752.88
690.05
520.37
460.67
yoy growth (%)
9.1
32.6
12.96
0.9
Raw materials
-679.61
-611.79
-448.83
-384.12
As % of sales
90.26
88.65
86.25
83.38
Employee costs
-12.13
-10.98
-10.18
-7.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
16.83
20.28
22.25
25.17
Depreciation
-3.73
-3.41
-3.04
-2.6
Tax paid
-4.52
-5.22
-3.25
-9.38
Working capital
40.33
4.63
-2.33
4.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.1
32.6
12.96
0.9
Op profit growth
-12.93
-6.43
-24.29
122.23
EBIT growth
-10.76
-11.4
-21.06
111.93
Net profit growth
-18.27
-20.77
20.39
151.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,864.85
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.6
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
366
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
132.26
|14.18
|663.62
|9.56
|0.23
|173.55
|39.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shiv Singh Mehta
Non Executive Director
Purnima Mehta
WTD & Executive Director
Saurabh Singh Mehta
Independent Director
C Bhaskar
Independent Director
Dilip Roopsingh Gaur
Independent Director
Tulsi Jayakumar
Independent Director
Ashutosh Khajuria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raj Kumar Bhawsar
Summary
Kriti Nutrients Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. The Company is in the business of Soya Seed Extraction and Manufacturing & Selling of cooking oil under its own brand KRITI. The unit has a state of the art manufacturing setup which includes solvent extraction plants, vegetable oil refinery, lecithin plant, effluent treatment plant, fluidized bed boilers and an in-house tin and jar manufacturing facility. The Company uses best quality, Non GMO soyabean seeds with a high nutrient content to manufacture a premium quality product range. The range includes refined soyabean oil, Superhypro meal, Defatted soya flakes and lecithin used for human consumption, cattle feed, poultry, aquaculture, confectionary, dairy product, industrial applications and pharmaceutical preparations.In 2009-10, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Solvent Division of Kriti Industries (India) Limited (KIIL) was demerged/ transferred into the Company effective 1 January, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 49603520 shares to the shareholders of Kriti Industries (India) Limited.In 2011-12, pursuant to High Court Order at Indore Bench dated 01.11.2011 and Certificate of Registration of Order with Registrar of Companies for above order on the Scheme of Amalgamation of Companies dated 27.02.2012 being Effective Date of the Scheme, Sakam Trading Private Limited became Holding Company of the Company as Shareholding in the Company of Kriti Corporate Services Private Limited, Kr
The Kriti Nutrients Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kriti Nutrients Ltd is ₹626.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kriti Nutrients Ltd is 14.18 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kriti Nutrients Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kriti Nutrients Ltd is ₹81.05 and ₹166.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kriti Nutrients Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 34.38%, 1 Year at 54.87%, 6 Month at 21.48%, 3 Month at -3.28% and 1 Month at -6.21%.
