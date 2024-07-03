Summary

Kriti Nutrients Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. The Company is in the business of Soya Seed Extraction and Manufacturing & Selling of cooking oil under its own brand KRITI. The unit has a state of the art manufacturing setup which includes solvent extraction plants, vegetable oil refinery, lecithin plant, effluent treatment plant, fluidized bed boilers and an in-house tin and jar manufacturing facility. The Company uses best quality, Non GMO soyabean seeds with a high nutrient content to manufacture a premium quality product range. The range includes refined soyabean oil, Superhypro meal, Defatted soya flakes and lecithin used for human consumption, cattle feed, poultry, aquaculture, confectionary, dairy product, industrial applications and pharmaceutical preparations.In 2009-10, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Solvent Division of Kriti Industries (India) Limited (KIIL) was demerged/ transferred into the Company effective 1 January, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company allotted 49603520 shares to the shareholders of Kriti Industries (India) Limited.In 2011-12, pursuant to High Court Order at Indore Bench dated 01.11.2011 and Certificate of Registration of Order with Registrar of Companies for above order on the Scheme of Amalgamation of Companies dated 27.02.2012 being Effective Date of the Scheme, Sakam Trading Private Limited became Holding Company of the Company as Shareholding in the Company of Kriti Corporate Services Private Limited, Kr

