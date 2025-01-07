Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
752.88
690.05
520.37
460.67
yoy growth (%)
9.1
32.6
12.96
0.9
Raw materials
-679.61
-611.79
-448.83
-384.12
As % of sales
90.26
88.65
86.25
83.38
Employee costs
-12.13
-10.98
-10.18
-7.5
As % of sales
1.61
1.59
1.95
1.62
Other costs
-41.81
-45.08
-37.64
-37.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.55
6.53
7.23
8.19
Operating profit
19.31
22.18
23.71
31.32
OPM
2.56
3.21
4.55
6.79
Depreciation
-3.73
-3.41
-3.04
-2.6
Interest expense
-2.1
-0.93
-1.69
-5.17
Other income
3.35
2.45
3.28
1.62
Profit before tax
16.83
20.28
22.25
25.17
Taxes
-4.52
-5.22
-3.25
-9.38
Tax rate
-26.89
-25.76
-14.6
-37.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.3
15.05
19
15.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.3
15.05
19
15.78
yoy growth (%)
-18.27
-20.77
20.39
151.15
NPM
1.63
2.18
3.65
3.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.