Kriti Nutrients Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.52
(3.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:29:45 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

752.88

690.05

520.37

460.67

yoy growth (%)

9.1

32.6

12.96

0.9

Raw materials

-679.61

-611.79

-448.83

-384.12

As % of sales

90.26

88.65

86.25

83.38

Employee costs

-12.13

-10.98

-10.18

-7.5

As % of sales

1.61

1.59

1.95

1.62

Other costs

-41.81

-45.08

-37.64

-37.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.55

6.53

7.23

8.19

Operating profit

19.31

22.18

23.71

31.32

OPM

2.56

3.21

4.55

6.79

Depreciation

-3.73

-3.41

-3.04

-2.6

Interest expense

-2.1

-0.93

-1.69

-5.17

Other income

3.35

2.45

3.28

1.62

Profit before tax

16.83

20.28

22.25

25.17

Taxes

-4.52

-5.22

-3.25

-9.38

Tax rate

-26.89

-25.76

-14.6

-37.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.3

15.05

19

15.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.3

15.05

19

15.78

yoy growth (%)

-18.27

-20.77

20.39

151.15

NPM

1.63

2.18

3.65

3.42

