Kriti Nutrients Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
171.48
127.36
107.49
96
Net Worth
176.49
132.37
112.5
101.01
Minority Interest
Debt
12.15
40.37
37.56
3.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.04
5.04
5.01
4.83
Total Liabilities
193.68
177.78
155.07
109.38
Fixed Assets
58.69
55.02
52.76
46.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.78
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.53
0.27
0.21
0
Networking Capital
100.21
100.77
95.77
57.4
Inventories
47.89
64.3
51.39
36.7
Inventory Days
24.91
19.41
Sundry Debtors
20.68
12.6
11.57
9.26
Debtor Days
5.6
4.89
Other Current Assets
47.51
39.42
45.93
26.31
Sundry Creditors
-4.87
-6.8
-6.81
-7.23
Creditor Days
3.3
3.82
Other Current Liabilities
-11
-8.75
-6.31
-7.64
Cash
22.46
21.74
6.33
5.18
Total Assets
193.67
177.8
155.07
109.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.