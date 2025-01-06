iifl-logo-icon 1
Kriti Nutrients Ltd Cash Flow Statement

123.7
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Kriti Nutrients Ltd

Kriti Nutrients FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

16.83

20.28

22.25

25.17

Depreciation

-3.73

-3.41

-3.04

-2.6

Tax paid

-4.52

-5.22

-3.25

-9.38

Working capital

40.33

4.63

-2.33

4.58

Other operating items

Operating

48.9

16.27

13.63

17.76

Capital expenditure

6.79

2.03

10.97

7.7

Free cash flow

55.69

18.3

24.6

25.46

Equity raised

191.18

162.92

111.47

65.94

Investing

-0.01

-0.09

-0.03

-0.01

Financing

39.44

0.15

-0.56

-3.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

286.3

181.28

135.48

87.72

