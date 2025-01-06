Kriti Nutrients Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
16.83
20.28
22.25
25.17
Depreciation
-3.73
-3.41
-3.04
-2.6
Tax paid
-4.52
-5.22
-3.25
-9.38
Working capital
40.33
4.63
-2.33
4.58
Other operating items
Operating
48.9
16.27
13.63
17.76
Capital expenditure
6.79
2.03
10.97
7.7
Free cash flow
55.69
18.3
24.6
25.46
Equity raised
191.18
162.92
111.47
65.94
Investing
-0.01
-0.09
-0.03
-0.01
Financing
39.44
0.15
-0.56
-3.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
286.3
181.28
135.48
87.72
