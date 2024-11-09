|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Kriti Nutrients Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Corporate Announcement u/r 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 regarding intimation of holding 4/2024-25 Board Meeting for consideration and approval of the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Kriti Nutrients Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Change in KMP (Chief Financial Officer) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Kriti Nutrients Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch 2024; 2. The Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch 2024; 3. The Audited Financial Statements including the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31stMarch 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flows statement of changes in equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31stMarch 2024; 4. Recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ending March 31 2024; 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the (01/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors Intimation of appointment of additional two independent directors and resignation of a independent director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of Independent Directors w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 and taking note of retirement of Independent Directors w.e.f. close of working hour of 31st March, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Kriti Nutrients Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023; 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023; 3. Other general business as may be transacted by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
