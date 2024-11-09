Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Kriti Nutrients Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Corporate Announcement u/r 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 regarding intimation of holding 4/2024-25 Board Meeting for consideration and approval of the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Kriti Nutrients Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Change in KMP (Chief Financial Officer) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

Kriti Nutrients Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch 2024; 2. The Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch 2024; 3. The Audited Financial Statements including the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31stMarch 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flows statement of changes in equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31stMarch 2024; 4. Recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ending March 31 2024; 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the (01/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors Intimation of appointment of additional two independent directors and resignation of a independent director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Independent Directors w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 and taking note of retirement of Independent Directors w.e.f. close of working hour of 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024