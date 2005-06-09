To

The Members of

KRITI NUTRIENTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion:-

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KRITI NUTRIENTS LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow on that date, a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the Profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

(ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Provisions and Contingent liabilities in respect of certain litigations of Assessment of Direct and Indirect Taxes and related to leasehold land of factory building not acknowledged as debt. (Note No.36 read with Note No. 4.8 to Our audit approach involved: - a. Understanding the current status of the litigations/tax assessments; the financial statements): The Company has material uncertain tax positions including other matters under dispute which involves significant b. Examining communication received from various Tax Authorities/ Judicial forums and follow up action thereon; judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. The Companys assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgment, past experience, and advices from legal and independent tax consultants c. Evaluating the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to available independent legal / tax advice; and wherever considered necessary. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the Companys reported profit and the Balance Sheet. We determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters. d. Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Company through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration and the likely outcome.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statement section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statement. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statement.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information and presentation of its report (Hereinafter called as "Board Report") which comprises various information required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. However, our opinion on the financial statements does not cover other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

6. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

8. Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

9. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our report. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the act: the accounting and auditing standards and matter which are required to be included in audit report under the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder.

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the consolidated financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the "annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

16. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought, and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it

appears from our examination of those books of the Company.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note- 36 to the Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long term long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(h) (i) The management has represented that, to the

best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other

persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (h) (i) and (h) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(i) (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year,

declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(j) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 1 1 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

(k) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) - In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A

To The Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Kriti Nutrients Limited, on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Name of Bank State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Aggregate working capital limit sanctioned 2200 Quarter ended Amount utilized during the quarter Amount Disclosed as per quarterly return/ statement Amount as per books of account Difference (in Lacs) 30.06.2023 0.00 7703.20 7850.78 (147.58) 30.09.2023 1152.05 7068.19 7042.74 25.45 31.12.2023 0.00 8309.49 8303.37 6.12 31.03.2024 0.00 6815.38 6943.17 (127.79)

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained reasonable

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of Company examined by us we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has

not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and result of our audit procedures, in our opinion, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the company has maintained proper records of its inventories. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year, in our opinion frequency of verification coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification of stock.

[b] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records produced of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company other than those as set out below.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, Companies and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which

(a) The company has given unsecured loan to one of its group company in earlier years, no fresh loan has been given during the year outstanding balance as on balance sheet date as H2435 lakh (previous year 2497 lacs)

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, no amount of loan is overdue as at the year end.

(e) No loan has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(b) The terms and conditions on which loan has been granted is not prejudicial to the companys interest.

records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained." We have not however made a detaiLed examination of the same.

(f) The company has not granted any Loans in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of Loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and expLanations given to us, the Company has compLied with the requirements of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of Loans granted investment made and guarantees and securities provide as applicable.

(v) The company has neither accepted any deposits from pubLic nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the ruLes made thereunder to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirements to report on cLause 3(v) of the order is not appLicabLe to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and expLanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generaLLy been reguLarLy deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and expLanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payabLe in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, EmpLoyees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and expLanations given to us, there are no statutory dues reLating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, EmpLoyees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following: -

S. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount of Demand (in Lacs) Period to which the amounts relate to Forum where after is pending Amount paid under protest 1 M.P. Commercial Tax Act M.P. Comm. Tax 143.07 2004- 05; 2005- 06 High Court 40.13 2 M.P. Commercial Tax Act M.P. Comm. Tax 12.13 2006-07 Assessing Authority 5.6 3 M.P. Commercial Tax Act M.P. Comm. Tax 6.78 2013-14 Appellate Board 1.7 4 M.P. Commercial Tax Act M.P. Comm. Tax 0.97 2016-17 Additional Commissioner 0.24 5 M.P. Commercial Tax Act Central SaLes Tax 127.25 2006-07 High Court 13 6 M.P. Commercial Tax Act Entry Tax 155.55 2005- 06; 2006- 07; 2007- 08; 2008- 09 High Court 78.8 7 Central Excise Act Central Excise 1.38 2013-14 Commissioner AppeaL 0.1 8 Central Excise Act Central Excise 2.05 2016-17 CESTAT 0.2 9 Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 1322.15 2020-21 Commissioner AppeaL 220

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the RuLes made by the CentraL Government for the maintenance of cost

year accordingly clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and information with us there is no instance of fraud reportable under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the cost auditors/ secretarial auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the

company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no transaction found unrecorded in the books of accounts of the company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations and

as verified from books of accounts, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company not obtained any term loan during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, the company has not raised any amount by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) accordingly clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised funds by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully partially or optionally convertible) during the

Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any CICs accordingly clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the year as well as in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within

a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount other than ongoing projects which were to be transferred to the funds specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) The Company has transferred the amount remaining unspent under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure B

To The Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Kriti Nutrients Limited, on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 16(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KRITI NUTRIENTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note).