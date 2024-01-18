|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|-
|0.3
|30
|Final
|Board of directors is held on Friday, the 03rd May, 2024.The outcome of the said Board Meeting is as follows: Recommendation of dividend subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting @ 30% i.e. Re. 0.30 per equity shares ofRe. 1 each for financial year 2023-24.
