SectorFMCG
Open₹143
Prev. Close₹145
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.27
Day's High₹143
Day's Low₹142
52 Week's High₹213.8
52 Week's Low₹105
Book Value₹23.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.77
P/E54.51
EPS2.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.69
0.22
0.22
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
1.27
0.76
0.22
Net Worth
3.35
1.49
0.98
0.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rambabu Thakur
Executive Director
Gaytri Thakur
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Yashwant Thakur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mukesh Garg
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mrs Mamta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BHAWNA AGARWAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hoac Foods India Ltd
Summary
Hoac Foods India Ltd was originally incorporated with the name as Hoac MP Atta Spices Manufacture Private Limited a Private Limited Company on March 13, 2018, with Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Thereafter, the Company name got changed to Hoac Foods India Private Limited dated November 03, 2021. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Hoac Foods India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 30th October, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi.Hoac Foods are engaged in the manufacturing of flour (chakki atta), herbs & spices, unpolished pulses, grains, and yellow mustard oil under the brand HARIOM. The Company handpick raw materials from various parts of the country and process the products with utmost care without using artificial preservatives or chemicals, thereby creating a product portfolio of organic spices and flour, which carry the freshness and goodness of each ingredient. The Company operate from manufacturing facility at Village Bhondsi, in Gurugram. Since inception, the objective was to produce high-quality natural spices and food products without artificial preservatives or synthetic substances. To achieve this, the Company developed a unique business model through which it manufacture and package products in quantities that sustain a customer until the shelf life of the product, reducing waste and providing a diverse range of products with freshness and goodness.The Comp
Read More
The Hoac Foods India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹142.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hoac Foods India Ltd is ₹54.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hoac Foods India Ltd is 54.51 and 6.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hoac Foods India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hoac Foods India Ltd is ₹105 and ₹213.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hoac Foods India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3.83%, 6 Month at -20.55%, 3 Month at 7.01% and 1 Month at 5.69%.
