Hoac Foods India Ltd Share Price

142.5
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:23:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open143
  • Day's High143
  • 52 Wk High213.8
  • Prev. Close145
  • Day's Low142
  • 52 Wk Low 105
  • Turnover (lac)4.27
  • P/E54.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.15
  • EPS2.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.77
  • Div. Yield0
Hoac Foods India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

143

Prev. Close

145

Turnover(Lac.)

4.27

Day's High

143

Day's Low

142

52 Week's High

213.8

52 Week's Low

105

Book Value

23.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.77

P/E

54.51

EPS

2.66

Divi. Yield

0

Hoac Foods India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hoac Foods India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hoac Foods India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.09%

Non-Promoter- 29.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hoac Foods India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.69

0.22

0.22

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.66

1.27

0.76

0.22

Net Worth

3.35

1.49

0.98

0.32

Minority Interest

Hoac Foods India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hoac Foods India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rambabu Thakur

Executive Director

Gaytri Thakur

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Yashwant Thakur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mukesh Garg

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mrs Mamta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BHAWNA AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hoac Foods India Ltd

Summary

Hoac Foods India Ltd was originally incorporated with the name as Hoac MP Atta Spices Manufacture Private Limited a Private Limited Company on March 13, 2018, with Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Thereafter, the Company name got changed to Hoac Foods India Private Limited dated November 03, 2021. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Hoac Foods India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 30th October, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi.Hoac Foods are engaged in the manufacturing of flour (chakki atta), herbs & spices, unpolished pulses, grains, and yellow mustard oil under the brand HARIOM. The Company handpick raw materials from various parts of the country and process the products with utmost care without using artificial preservatives or chemicals, thereby creating a product portfolio of organic spices and flour, which carry the freshness and goodness of each ingredient. The Company operate from manufacturing facility at Village Bhondsi, in Gurugram. Since inception, the objective was to produce high-quality natural spices and food products without artificial preservatives or synthetic substances. To achieve this, the Company developed a unique business model through which it manufacture and package products in quantities that sustain a customer until the shelf life of the product, reducing waste and providing a diverse range of products with freshness and goodness.The Comp
Company FAQs

What is the Hoac Foods India Ltd share price today?

The Hoac Foods India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹142.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hoac Foods India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hoac Foods India Ltd is ₹54.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hoac Foods India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hoac Foods India Ltd is 54.51 and 6.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hoac Foods India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hoac Foods India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hoac Foods India Ltd is ₹105 and ₹213.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hoac Foods India Ltd?

Hoac Foods India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3.83%, 6 Month at -20.55%, 3 Month at 7.01% and 1 Month at 5.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hoac Foods India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hoac Foods India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.90 %

