The 06th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Hoac Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Hoac Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)