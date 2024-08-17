iifl-logo-icon 1
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Share Price

1.65
(-2.94%)
Apr 3, 2017|02:52:13 PM

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1.65

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-84.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.10%

Non-Promoter- 2.77%

Institutions: 2.77%

Non-Institutions: 41.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

54.37

54.37

54.37

54.37

Preference Capital

39.64

39.64

39.64

39.64

Reserves

-425.42

-358.12

-280.68

-218.29

Net Worth

-331.41

-264.11

-186.67

-124.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

6.63

8.83

11.48

35.5

yoy growth (%)

-24.92

-23.06

-67.65

-80.22

Raw materials

-10.34

-9.42

-8.68

-49.14

As % of sales

155.99

106.67

75.61

138.41

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.84

-2.39

-3.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-78.05

-73.92

-69.32

-100.84

Depreciation

-15.53

-20.28

-16.38

-16.46

Tax paid

-1.52

2.77

2.49

3.5

Working capital

-82.88

-77.02

-59.86

-106.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.92

-23.06

-67.65

-80.22

Op profit growth

41.27

-18.6

-74.49

-244.18

EBIT growth

1.06

1.08

-54.29

-506.99

Net profit growth

-13.08

24.13

-37.52

108.32

No Record Found

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in May 92 as Indo Dutch Foods, the company was renamed Agro Dutch Foods in Jul.92. Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation in the joint sector with Malvinder Singh Bhinder and his associates, It acquired its present name, Agro Dutch Industries in Mar.01.The company went public in Nov.93 to set up a 100% EOU in the food processing industry for the manufacture and export of canned white button mushrooms.Company has reached the stage where it has become one of the major global supplier of mushroom and wide acceptance of the finished goods & in the international market has opened flood gates for future growth for the Company.In 1999-2000, the company has increased the installed capacity from 9736 TPA to 12000 TPA and hence the company produced 13938 tonnes of mushroom. The company is also planning to double its existing capacity from 12,000 to 24,000 TPA, due to demand of the product in the international market and in Mar.00, it made a preferential allotment of 10 lakh equity shares to Kanan Foods Inc., US, which is equivalent to a 7% stake in the company at a premium of Rs 140 per share.In the fiscal 2001, product worth Rs 2.8 crore was recalled from USA due to defect in the cans supplied by a domestic manufacturer. To avoid repeat of this problem, the company has set up its own Can Manufacturing facility which has commenced production. The company has signed a new contract with one of the biggest company namely M/s Pillsbury Company of USA.
