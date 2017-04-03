Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
6.63
8.83
11.48
35.5
yoy growth (%)
-24.92
-23.06
-67.65
-80.22
Raw materials
-10.34
-9.42
-8.68
-49.14
As % of sales
155.99
106.67
75.61
138.41
Employee costs
-1.35
-1.84
-2.39
-3.83
As % of sales
20.42
20.87
20.85
10.8
Other costs
-7.84
-6.7
-11.64
-26.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
118.36
75.95
101.36
74.86
Operating profit
-12.91
-9.14
-11.23
-44.05
OPM
-194.78
-103.5
-97.83
-124.07
Depreciation
-15.53
-20.28
-16.38
-16.46
Interest expense
-49.92
-46.09
-41.79
-40.6
Other income
0.32
1.59
0.08
0.27
Profit before tax
-78.05
-73.92
-69.32
-100.84
Taxes
-1.52
2.77
2.49
3.5
Tax rate
1.95
-3.75
-3.6
-3.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-79.57
-71.15
-66.82
-97.34
Exceptional items
12.27
-6.28
4.43
-2.52
Net profit
-67.3
-77.44
-62.38
-99.86
yoy growth (%)
-13.08
24.13
-37.52
108.32
NPM
-1,014.83
-876.6
-543.26
-281.26
