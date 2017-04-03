iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Apr 3, 2017|02:52:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

6.63

8.83

11.48

35.5

yoy growth (%)

-24.92

-23.06

-67.65

-80.22

Raw materials

-10.34

-9.42

-8.68

-49.14

As % of sales

155.99

106.67

75.61

138.41

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.84

-2.39

-3.83

As % of sales

20.42

20.87

20.85

10.8

Other costs

-7.84

-6.7

-11.64

-26.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

118.36

75.95

101.36

74.86

Operating profit

-12.91

-9.14

-11.23

-44.05

OPM

-194.78

-103.5

-97.83

-124.07

Depreciation

-15.53

-20.28

-16.38

-16.46

Interest expense

-49.92

-46.09

-41.79

-40.6

Other income

0.32

1.59

0.08

0.27

Profit before tax

-78.05

-73.92

-69.32

-100.84

Taxes

-1.52

2.77

2.49

3.5

Tax rate

1.95

-3.75

-3.6

-3.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-79.57

-71.15

-66.82

-97.34

Exceptional items

12.27

-6.28

4.43

-2.52

Net profit

-67.3

-77.44

-62.38

-99.86

yoy growth (%)

-13.08

24.13

-37.52

108.32

NPM

-1,014.83

-876.6

-543.26

-281.26

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.