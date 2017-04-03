Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
54.37
54.37
54.37
54.37
Preference Capital
39.64
39.64
39.64
39.64
Reserves
-425.42
-358.12
-280.68
-218.29
Net Worth
-331.41
-264.11
-186.67
-124.28
Minority Interest
Debt
426.13
446.01
463.32
458.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.24
5.44
9.11
14.46
Total Liabilities
96.96
187.34
285.76
348.2
Fixed Assets
370.22
373.19
393.77
393.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3.2
3.67
5.35
Networking Capital
-274.21
-189.92
-112.55
-51.62
Inventories
15.11
35.94
42.25
48.76
Inventory Days
831.57
1,484.9
1,342.89
501.25
Sundry Debtors
6.53
6.12
6.9
5.65
Debtor Days
359.37
252.85
219.31
58.08
Other Current Assets
11.33
13.24
13.62
14.74
Sundry Creditors
-12.93
-14.3
-12.97
-12.88
Creditor Days
711.59
590.82
412.24
132.4
Other Current Liabilities
-294.25
-230.92
-162.35
-107.89
Cash
0.95
0.86
0.87
0.99
Total Assets
96.96
187.33
285.76
348.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.