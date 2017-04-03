Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-78.05
-73.92
-69.32
-100.84
Depreciation
-15.53
-20.28
-16.38
-16.46
Tax paid
-1.52
2.77
2.49
3.5
Working capital
-82.88
-77.02
-59.86
-106.52
Other operating items
Operating
-177.99
-168.45
-143.07
-220.32
Capital expenditure
-6.04
-14.96
-6.73
-0.39
Free cash flow
-184.03
-183.41
-149.8
-220.72
Equity raised
-716.23
-561.35
-436.58
-236.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
872.14
-13.71
32.58
417.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-28.12
-758.48
-553.8
-40.08
