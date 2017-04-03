iifl-logo-icon 1
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Apr 3, 2017

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-78.05

-73.92

-69.32

-100.84

Depreciation

-15.53

-20.28

-16.38

-16.46

Tax paid

-1.52

2.77

2.49

3.5

Working capital

-82.88

-77.02

-59.86

-106.52

Other operating items

Operating

-177.99

-168.45

-143.07

-220.32

Capital expenditure

-6.04

-14.96

-6.73

-0.39

Free cash flow

-184.03

-183.41

-149.8

-220.72

Equity raised

-716.23

-561.35

-436.58

-236.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

872.14

-13.71

32.58

417.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-28.12

-758.48

-553.8

-40.08

