SectorFMCG
Open₹24.86
Prev. Close₹24.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹24.86
Day's Low₹23.51
52 Week's High₹26.9
52 Week's Low₹12.77
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹6
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹5.22 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹12.77 and ₹26.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 32.69%, 3 Month at 3.80% and 1 Month at 5.72%.
