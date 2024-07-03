Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹220.05
Prev. Close₹234
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.65
Day's High₹224
Day's Low₹214.5
52 Week's High₹421
52 Week's Low₹220
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.37
P/E22.78
EPS10.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.06
7.06
5.16
1.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.87
31.7
6.03
1.27
Net Worth
45.93
38.76
11.19
3.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
75.64
62.61
17.58
yoy growth (%)
20.79
256.16
Raw materials
-54.94
-51.46
-16.2
As % of sales
72.63
82.18
92.16
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.06
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
4.25
1.06
0.29
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.51
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.21
-0.07
Working capital
16.94
1.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.79
256.16
Op profit growth
237.15
157.51
EBIT growth
242.86
158.17
Net profit growth
364.69
289.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia
Whole-time Director
Viken Jentilal Kakadiya
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya
Director
Pankajbhai Chandulal Kotak
Independent Director
Rasik Vallbhbhai Moliya
Independent Director
Raj Hiteshkumar Kakkad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
TANISHKA ANILBHAI DHAMEJANI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd
Summary
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Limited was incorporated on October 30, 2017. Mr. Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia, Mr. Viken Jentilal Kakadiya and Mrs. Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya are the Promoters of the Company. The Company is a technology driven seeds manufacturing Company engaged in business of growing, developing, processing and marketing of variety of seeds for a range of field crops and vegetables.It is primarily involved in seed processing wherein the improved genetic materials of the breeder seed is grown and multiplied into foundation seed. Thereafter, the foundation seed undergoes next level of processing in which foundation seed is grown and multiplied into commercial seeds, which is then sold in market for crop production. Apart from these, it has different variants of seeds being sold for each crop depending upon suitability of their seeds for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.Under seed grower production agreement, the farmer is engaged to carry out agricultural operations over the leased agricultural land, however the ownership of the entire crop and the risk of crop failure is retained with company. The farmers are compensated for their services of producing such seeds and for all production expenses such as land preparation, irrigation, sowing, fertilization, combat against pests and diseases, weeding, harvesting, thrashing etc. During large scale produc
Read More
The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹221.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd is ₹156.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd is 22.78 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd is ₹220 and ₹421 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at -42.63%, 6 Month at -28.37%, 3 Month at -12.49% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
