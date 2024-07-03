Summary

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Limited was incorporated on October 30, 2017. Mr. Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia, Mr. Viken Jentilal Kakadiya and Mrs. Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya are the Promoters of the Company. The Company is a technology driven seeds manufacturing Company engaged in business of growing, developing, processing and marketing of variety of seeds for a range of field crops and vegetables.It is primarily involved in seed processing wherein the improved genetic materials of the breeder seed is grown and multiplied into foundation seed. Thereafter, the foundation seed undergoes next level of processing in which foundation seed is grown and multiplied into commercial seeds, which is then sold in market for crop production. Apart from these, it has different variants of seeds being sold for each crop depending upon suitability of their seeds for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.Under seed grower production agreement, the farmer is engaged to carry out agricultural operations over the leased agricultural land, however the ownership of the entire crop and the risk of crop failure is retained with company. The farmers are compensated for their services of producing such seeds and for all production expenses such as land preparation, irrigation, sowing, fertilization, combat against pests and diseases, weeding, harvesting, thrashing etc. During large scale produc

Read More