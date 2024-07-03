iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd Share Price

221.5
(-5.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220.05
  • Day's High224
  • 52 Wk High421
  • Prev. Close234
  • Day's Low214.5
  • 52 Wk Low 220
  • Turnover (lac)4.65
  • P/E22.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

220.05

Prev. Close

234

Turnover(Lac.)

4.65

Day's High

224

Day's Low

214.5

52 Week's High

421

52 Week's Low

220

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.37

P/E

22.78

EPS

10.27

Divi. Yield

0

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:23 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.14%

Non-Promoter- 28.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.06

7.06

5.16

1.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.87

31.7

6.03

1.27

Net Worth

45.93

38.76

11.19

3.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

75.64

62.61

17.58

yoy growth (%)

20.79

256.16

Raw materials

-54.94

-51.46

-16.2

As % of sales

72.63

82.18

92.16

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.06

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

4.25

1.06

0.29

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.51

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.21

-0.07

Working capital

16.94

1.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.79

256.16

Op profit growth

237.15

157.51

EBIT growth

242.86

158.17

Net profit growth

364.69

289.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia

Whole-time Director

Viken Jentilal Kakadiya

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya

Director

Pankajbhai Chandulal Kotak

Independent Director

Rasik Vallbhbhai Moliya

Independent Director

Raj Hiteshkumar Kakkad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

TANISHKA ANILBHAI DHAMEJANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd

Summary

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Limited was incorporated on October 30, 2017. Mr. Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia, Mr. Viken Jentilal Kakadiya and Mrs. Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya are the Promoters of the Company. The Company is a technology driven seeds manufacturing Company engaged in business of growing, developing, processing and marketing of variety of seeds for a range of field crops and vegetables.It is primarily involved in seed processing wherein the improved genetic materials of the breeder seed is grown and multiplied into foundation seed. Thereafter, the foundation seed undergoes next level of processing in which foundation seed is grown and multiplied into commercial seeds, which is then sold in market for crop production. Apart from these, it has different variants of seeds being sold for each crop depending upon suitability of their seeds for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.Under seed grower production agreement, the farmer is engaged to carry out agricultural operations over the leased agricultural land, however the ownership of the entire crop and the risk of crop failure is retained with company. The farmers are compensated for their services of producing such seeds and for all production expenses such as land preparation, irrigation, sowing, fertilization, combat against pests and diseases, weeding, harvesting, thrashing etc. During large scale produc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd share price today?

The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹221.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd is ₹156.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd is 22.78 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd is ₹220 and ₹421 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd?

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at -42.63%, 6 Month at -28.37%, 3 Month at -12.49% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.