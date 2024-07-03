Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd Summary

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Limited was incorporated on October 30, 2017. The Company is technology driven seeds manufacturing Company engaged in business of growing, developing, processing and marketing of variety of seeds for a range of field crops and vegetables.It is primarily involved in seed processing wherein the improved genetic materials of the breeder seed is grown and multiplied into foundation seed. Thereafter, the foundation seed undergoes the next level of processing in which foundation seed is grown and multiplied into commercial seeds, which is then sold in market for crop production. Apart from these, it has different variants of seeds being sold for each crop depending upon suitability of their seeds for varying agro climatic conditions, such as water availability, crop duration and soil attributes, across different geographic regions in India.Under seed grower production agreement, the farmer is engaged to carry out agricultural operations over the leased agricultural land, however the ownership of the entire crop and the risk of crop failure is retained with company. The farmers are compensated for their services of producing such seeds and for all production expenses such as land preparation, irrigation, sowing, fertilization, combat against pests and diseases, weeding, harvesting, thrashing etc. Besides these, it offers a wide range of seedsthat includes Groundnut, Sesame, Wheat, Gram, Cumin, Mung, Rajka, Onion, Coriander Seeds and Spinach etc. Breeder seeds are genetically pure seed with physical purity produced from basic nucleus seed stock and procured from original breeder. Some of the State Government agricultural universities from which it procure breeder seeds include Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidapeeth, Rajasthan Agricultural Research Institute, Indian Agricultural Research Institute etc.In FY 2018-19, Company started commercial marketing products under brand name of USA SEEDS in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.In 2020-21, it signed a seed grower production agreement with various farmers/growers for cultivation and production of commercial seeds. It expanded marketing of products in the State of Madhya Pradesh.In 2021-22, it expanded marketing of products in the State of Karnataka and West Bengal. Company made an Initial Public Issue of 19,00,800 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 23 Cr in August, 2022. In 2024, the Company produced seeds for more than 40 different field crops and vegetables.