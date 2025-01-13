Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.06
7.06
5.16
1.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.87
31.7
6.03
1.27
Net Worth
45.93
38.76
11.19
3.24
Minority Interest
Debt
47.92
48.81
14.99
4.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
93.85
87.57
26.18
7.83
Fixed Assets
17.53
10.9
6.41
4.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.02
0.01
0
Networking Capital
76.15
70.55
19.75
1.6
Inventories
79.46
73.08
27.01
3.85
Inventory Days
130.32
22.44
Sundry Debtors
2.45
9.42
3.04
7.2
Debtor Days
14.66
41.96
Other Current Assets
6.17
2.68
4.4
0.83
Sundry Creditors
-4.64
-11.49
-11.77
-10.05
Creditor Days
56.79
58.58
Other Current Liabilities
-7.29
-3.14
-2.93
-0.22
Cash
0.13
6.11
0.01
1.27
Total Assets
93.85
87.58
26.18
7.84
