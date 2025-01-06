Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
4.25
1.06
0.29
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.51
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.21
-0.07
Working capital
16.94
1.33
Other operating items
Operating
20.08
1.66
Capital expenditure
2.26
2.83
Free cash flow
22.34
4.49
Equity raised
6.52
2.3
Investing
0
0
Financing
12.48
1.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.34
7.91
