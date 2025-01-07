Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
75.64
62.61
17.58
yoy growth (%)
20.79
256.16
Raw materials
-54.94
-51.46
-16.2
As % of sales
72.63
82.18
92.16
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.06
-0.13
As % of sales
0.58
0.1
0.77
Other costs
-14.73
-9.45
-0.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.47
15.09
3.43
Operating profit
5.52
1.63
0.63
OPM
7.3
2.61
3.62
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.51
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.34
-0.25
Other income
0.12
0.28
0.05
Profit before tax
4.25
1.06
0.29
Taxes
-0.29
-0.21
-0.07
Tax rate
-6.82
-20.22
-25.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.96
0.85
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
3.96
0.85
0.21
yoy growth (%)
364.69
289.31
NPM
5.24
1.36
1.24
