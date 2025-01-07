iifl-logo-icon 1
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

218
(-1.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:37 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

75.64

62.61

17.58

yoy growth (%)

20.79

256.16

Raw materials

-54.94

-51.46

-16.2

As % of sales

72.63

82.18

92.16

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.06

-0.13

As % of sales

0.58

0.1

0.77

Other costs

-14.73

-9.45

-0.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.47

15.09

3.43

Operating profit

5.52

1.63

0.63

OPM

7.3

2.61

3.62

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.51

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.34

-0.25

Other income

0.12

0.28

0.05

Profit before tax

4.25

1.06

0.29

Taxes

-0.29

-0.21

-0.07

Tax rate

-6.82

-20.22

-25.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.96

0.85

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

3.96

0.85

0.21

yoy growth (%)

364.69

289.31

NPM

5.24

1.36

1.24

