To,

The Members,

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in resenting their Seventh Annual Report on the Business and Operation of your company together with the Audited Statement of Account and the

Auditors Report of your company for the Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2024.

1. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(RS. IN LAKHS)

Standalone PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 13321.48 8297.22 Less: Total Expenditure including Depreciation 12543.00 7781.21 Profit/Loss Before Tax 778.47 516.01 Less: Tax (including Current Tax, deferred tax & 53.28 40.02 Provision) Profit After Tax 725.19 475.99 Basic 8.98 7.18 Diluted 8.98 7.18

The above figures are extracted from the Standalone Financial Statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting Principles in India. The applicable mandatory Accounting Standards as amended specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 of India have been followed in preparation of these financial statements and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended.

2. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review and retain the profits of the Company for its future growth.

3. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed Dividend declared and paid last year, the provisions of Section 125of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

4. GENERAL RESERVE:

The company does not transfer any amount in Free Reserves during the year of review.

5. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE STATE OF COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE

YEAR/REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS:

Your Directors report that the Company has achieved turnover for the financial year ended March 2024, has increased to Rs.1,32,94,84,753/- as compared to Rs.82,91,04,187 /- of the previous year. The Company has incurred the Net Profit of Rs.7,25,19,544/- during the year under review as compared to Rs.4,75,99,416/- of the previous year. Your Directors assures you that they would grab all business opportunities that could be seized from the market for the overall development of our business and foresee bright prospects of the Company in the years to come.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no Change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

7. SHARE-CAPITAL:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs.10,00,00,000/-(Rupees Ten Crores only) divided into 10,000,000 (One crores) equity shares of Rs.10 each.

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid Up Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs.7,05,98,000/-

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report like settlement of tax liabilities, operation of patent rights, depression in market value of investments, institution of cases by or against the company, sale or purchase of capital assets or destruction of any assets etc.

9. DEPOSITORY PARTICIPANT:

Your Companys equity shares are available for dematerialization through National

Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services India Limited.

10.SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

No Company have become or ceased to be the Companys subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the financial year.

11.PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposit from the public with in the Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year.

12.AUDITORS:

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. R B & GOHIL & Co., Chartered Accountants, bearing ICAI Registration Number: 119360W has been appointed as Statutory Auditor of the company for a period of Five year from this Annual General Meeting will be held on 30.09.2024 till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the company to be held in the Financial year 2027-28.

The report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company forms part of the annual report. The Statutory Auditor has issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

The Notes on the Financials Statement referred to in the Audit Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the statutory auditors have not reported to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers of employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Board Report.

B. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Company has in place an adequate internal audit framework to monitor the efficacy of internal controls with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, an independent and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the organizations risk management, internal control and governance processes.

The framework is commensurate with the nature of the business, size, scale and complexity of its operations with a risk based internal audit approach.

For the FY 2023-24, Company appointed M/s. K M Chauhan & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountant(s), Rajkot (FRN: 125924W) as the Internal Auditors for conducting Internal audit of systems and processes, providing of observations, impact and recommendation to strengthen the internal control framework and advise on internal control process gaps of the company. The Internal

Auditors report to the Audit Committee on half yearly basis. Several recommendations were received from the Internal Auditors and most of them were compiled by the management during the FY 2023- 24.

C. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board appointed M /s Rakhi Dasgupta, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct secretarial audit for the financial year 2023-24. The secretarial audit report for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure I to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification,

reservation or adverse remark. The observation/ remarks provided in the report are self-explanatory.

13.DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

The Provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to the Cost Audit are not applicable to the Company during the financial year.

14.EXPLANATIONS OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMER MADE BY STATUTORY AUDITORS IN AUDIT REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report.

15.FRAUDS REPORTED UNDER SECTION 143(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

No fraud was noticed by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

16.PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not given any loan or guarantee and made Investments covered under provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

17.WEBLINK OF BOARD REPORT, IF ANY:

Company have website i.e. www.usaseedslimited.com. Therefore, publish Annual Return on the website.

18.PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

There was no Contract or arrangement with related parties as per the Section- 188 of the companies Act 2013 during the year under review.

19. BOARD EVALUATION:

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of the Directors of the Company comprises of contributions at the Meeting(s) and strategic perspective or inputs regarding the growth and performance of the Company, amongst others.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and as provided under Schedule IV of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, all the committees of Board and the directors individually including Chairman & Managing Director and Independent Directors in accordance with the criteria of evaluation approved by Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Outcome of Evaluation:

Board of the Company was satisfied with the functioning of the Board and its Committees. The Committees are functioning well and besides covering the

Committees terms of reference, as mandated by law, important issues are brought up and discussed in the Committee meetings. The Board was also satisfied with the contribution of Directors, in their individual capacities.

20.DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Following are the directors in the company as on 31st March,2024:

Sr. No. Name of the Director DIN Designation Date of appointment 01. ARVINDKUMAR JADAVJIBHAI KAKADIA 06893183 Managing Director 30/10/2017 02. VIKEN JENTILAL KAKADIYA 07822734 Whole-time Director 30/10/2017 03. SONALBEN ARVINDBHAI KAKADIYA 07857775 Director 30/10/2017 04. RASIK VALLBHBHAI MOLIYA 09395525 Director 30/11/2021 05. RAJ HITESHKUMAR KAKKAD 08867634 Director 30/11/2021 06. PANKAJBHAI CHANDULAL KOTAK 09562427 Director 09/04/2022 07. VINODBHAI RAJABHAI BHADARKA 09829560 Director 19/12/2022

21.BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on the Companys business policies and strategies apart from other Board businesses. A tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is informed to the respective Directors to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure their meaningful participation in the meetings. The notice of meeting of the Board of Directors and Committees were given well in advance to all the Directors of the Company. Usually, meetings of the Board are held at the registered office of the Company. The agenda of the Board/Committee meetings is circulated 7 days prior to the date of the meeting as per Secretarial Standard on Meeting of Board of Directors (SS-1) issued by ICSI. The agenda for the Board and Committee meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed at the meeting to enable the Directors to take an informed decision. The Company had 10 (Ten) Board meetings during the financial year under review.

22.DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provision of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended with respect to Directors responsibility statement and subject to where so ever otherwise contained in the Audit Report, Your Directors hereby confirm: i) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial period ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed, along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial period ended and of the profit or loss of the Company for the period under review;

iii) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) The Company being unlisted, sub clause (e) of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to laying down internal financial controls is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

23.DISCLOSURE OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

Since your company does not own any manufacturing facility, the requirement pertaining to disclosure of particulars relating to conservation of energy, research and development and technology absorption, as prescribed under the companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 2013 are not applicable.

The foreign exchange earnings and out go are as under:

Particulars Amount Foreign Exchange Earning Nil Foreign Exchange out go Nil

24.DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and Listing Regulations.

25.FAMILIARISATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The familiarisation program seeks to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes and about the overall functioning and performance of the Company. The policy and details of familiarisation programme is available on the website of the Company at www.usaseedslimited.com

26.DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

In compliance with the provisions of section 178 of the Act and regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee ("NRC"). The brief terms of reference of NRC as specified in clause A of Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations inter alia contains:

Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees.

Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the

Board.

Devising a policy on Board diversity

Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors of the Company and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal.

Recommending the remuneration, in whatever form, payable to the senior management personnel.

Determining whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors.

Perform such functions as are required to be performed by the NRC committee under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

Performing such other activities as may be delegated by the Board and/or are statutorily prescribed under any law to be attended to by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The composition of NRC as on March 31, 2024:

Status in Name of the Director Nature of Directorship Committee Mr. Raj Hiteshkumar Kakkad Member Independent Director Mr. Rasik Vallbhbhai Moliya Chairman Independent Director Mr. Pankajbhai Chandulal Kotak Member Non-Executive Director

27. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

In compliance with the provisions of section 177 of the Act and regulation 18 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the Board has constituted an Audit Committee. The Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors of the Company are regular invitees at the Audit Committee Meetings. The Audit Committee holds discussions with the Statutory

Auditors on the ‘Limited Review" of the half- yearly, the yearly Audit Plan, matters relating to compliance of Accounting Standards, their observations arising from the annual audit of the Companys accounts and other related matters. The Audit

Committee is presented with a summary of internal audit observations and follow up actions thereon. The terms of reference of Audit Committee includes the matters prescribed under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the committee. The composition of the Audit Committee as at March 31, 2024:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Raj Hiteshkumar Kakkad Member Independent Director Mr. Rasik Vallbhbhai Moliya Chairman Independent Director Mrs. Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya Member Whole Time Director

During the year under review 5 (Five) Meetings of Audit Committee were held.

28. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Our Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per the applicable provisions of the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015 vide Resolution dated April 13, 2022. As The Constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Raj Hiteshkumar Kakkad Chairman Independent Director Mr. Rasik Vallbhbhai Moliya Member Independent Director Mr. Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia Member Managing Director

During the year under review, 1 (One) Meeting was held.

29.STATEMENT INDICATING THE DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY: -

The risk management includes identifying types of risks and its assessment, risk mitigation and monitoring and reporting. The Board judges from time to time Credit Risk/ Liquidity Risk to the fair and reasonable extent that your Company is willing to

take. The Company has its internal Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

30.DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

Internal Control Systems has been designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transactions are executed in accordances with managements authorization and properly recorded and accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial statements and other financial information. Internal check is conducted on a periodical basis to ascertain the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems. In the opinion of the Board, the existing internal control framework is adequate and commensurate to the size and nature of the business of the Company.

31.DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual harassment of women at the work place (Prevention,

Prohibition, and Redressal) Act,2013. Internal complaints committee (ICC) has been setup to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the financial year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported.

32.PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year and hence the said provision is not applicable. Investments made during the year were within the limits approved by Board of Directors and the limits prescribed under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

33.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, contracts or arrangements entered with related parties referred to in sub Section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act,

2013 entered by the Company were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

Thus, disclosure in the Form AOC- 2 is attached herewith as an Annexure-3 and forms a part of this Report.

The Company has adopted a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions which is uploaded on the website of the Company i.e.www.usaseedslimited.com

34.MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion & Analysis Report is attached as Annexure 4 and forms a part of this report.

35.SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/ COURTS:

During the year under review, no significant and material order was passed by the Regulators or courts.

36.DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PRECEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE FY ALONG WITH THE CURRENT STATUS:

During the year under Review, neither any application was made nor are any proceedings pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

37.THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

The requirement of disclosure of details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable during the period under review.

38.MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, maintenance of cost record is not applicable to the Company for the Financial Year 2023- 24.

39.COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year of review, Company has complied with the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

40.ADEQUANCY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The company in place proper and adequate internal control systems commensurate with nature of its business, size and complexity of its operation. Internal Control System comprising of the policy and procedure are design to ensure liability of financial reporting, timely feedback of achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedure, applicable laws and Regulations.

41.PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule, 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection through electronic mode up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting upon request. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

Details Pertaining to Remuneration as Required Under Section 197 (12) Of The Companies Act 2013 Read with Rule 5(1) Of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Managerial Personnel Rule 2014 is attached herewith as Annexure 2.

43.CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has formulated and recommended to the Board a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which has been approved by the Board. The details of the CSR committee as required under Section 135 of the Act are given in the CSR Report as Annexure 5 to this Report.

44.HUMAN RESOURCES:

Employees of the company are its most precious assets. The company promotes and practices progressive HR policies to encourage, motivate and attract as well as retain quality professionals. The attrition level of your company has been very insignificant. During these turbulent times, the entire non- conventional energy industry had been

facing challenge in hiring / retaining quality professionals. The company has taken various initiatives to overcome these challenges to hire / retain quality professionals.

The Company continues to maintain excellent and cordial Industrial and Personnel Relations and concerted efforts were put in to maintain harmony and peace. The Directors express their appreciation for the dedication, commitment and sincere services rendered by the employees at all levels throughout the year.

45.POLICY RELATED TO APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND OTHER RELATED

MATTER:

Company has a policy for the appointment of Directors which is managed by the

Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Committee has specified criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and other matter for the specific post on which appointments are made and shall be made in future on the board of the Company.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

46.DISCLOSURE ON ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISAM: -

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the company has vigil mechanism in

the form of Whistle Blower Policy for their Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances to deal with instances of fraud or mismanagement.

47.PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The said code of conduct is in line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended time to time. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

48.ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors place on records their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review.

Your directors deeply appreciate the committed efforts put in by employees at all levels, whose continued commitment and dedication contributed greatly to achieving the goals set by your Company. Your directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

BY AN ORDER OF BOARD OF DIRECTOR

FOR UPSURGE SEEDS OF AGRICULTURE LIMITED Date:07.09.2024 Place: Kuvadva