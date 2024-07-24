To the Members of

UPSURGE SEEDS OF AGRICULTURE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of UPSURGE SEEDS OF AGRICULTURE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as of March 31st, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows and statement of change in Equity 01/04/2023 to 31/03/2024 and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [herein after referred to as "the Financial Statements"].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements provide the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, and its profit/loss and its cash flows 01/04/2023 to 31/03/2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have no other key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concerned and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement, and the statement of change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial

Position in its Financial Statement. Refer to note 1 of the Accounting policy and other notes.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

III. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. ( a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate 8 beneficiaries? ") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries:

b) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities(‘the funding parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly of indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (‘ultimate beneficiaries ‘) or provided any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances. nothing has come to our notice that l has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above. contain any material misstatement.

V. The Company has not declared and / or paid any dividend during the year.

Based on our Examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit Log) facility and the same has been made operational w.e.f 1st April 2023 for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further during our audit, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, M/s. R B GOHIL & CO.

Chartered Accountants

FRN No.: 119360W

RAGHUBHA BHAISABBHA GOHIL

Partner Mem.No.: 104997

UDIN: 24104997BKBIGX7296 Place: Jamnagar Date: 24/07/2024

gANNEXURE - Ah

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 UNDER ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE)The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of UPSURGE SEEDS OF AGRICULTURE LIMITED for the year ended on 31st March,2024. We report that:

Sr. No. Particular Auditors Remark 1 (a) A. Whether the Company is maintaining proper : records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. B. Whether the Company has maintained proper : records showing full particulars of intangible assets; As the provisions of this clause are not applicable to company. So The Company Does not Required to maintained proper records since the company does not have any intangible assets during or as at the end of the year. (b) Whether these Property, Plant and Equipment : have been physically verified by the management during the year, whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account: Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets were physically verified by the management during the year, in accordance with an annual plan of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the Property Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Whether the title deeds of all the immovable : properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the finacial statements are held in the name of the company. If not, provide the details thereof in the format below: According to the information and explaination given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in name of Whether Promoter Director or their relative or employee Period indicate where appropriate held Reason for not being held in name of company range NA

(d) Whether the Company has revalued its Property, : Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or Intagible Assets; Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or : are pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder; if so, whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its Financial statements; No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2 (a) Whether physical verification of inventory has : been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any disrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records. (b) Whether during any point of time of the year, the : Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in aggregate with the books of account of the Company. If not, give details. The company has been Sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 Crore, in aggregate, From bank on the basis of security of current assets: according to the information and explanation given to us, the quarterly return and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the company with such bank are provided.The Statement filed with banks are reconciled and in commensurate with the books of accounts, however for the Every month Stock Valued as per return submitted to the bank and as per books of accounts of the company ,we find variation. we have been explained that the same is due to valuation method adopted, however the same has not impact on drawing power of the company. Refered Note no 15 of Note to Accounting Policy. 3 Whether during the year the company has made : investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other Parties. If so, As informed to us and as per records available with the company, the Company has not granted any loans, secured Or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. (a) Whether during the year the company has : provided loans or provided advances In the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], lf so, indicate- Not Applicable A. The aggregate amount during the year, and : balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security tn subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Not Applicable B. The aggregate amount during the year, and : balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, jolnt ventures and associates Not Applicable (b) Whether the investments made, guarantees : provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys Interest; Not Applicable

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of : loans whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular; Not Applicable (d) If the amount is overdue, state the total amount : overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; Not Applicable (e) Whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan : granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties; If so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year. [Not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans]; Not Applicable (f) Whether the Company has granted any loans or : advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment; If so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 Not Applicable 4 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security : whether provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with, If not provide the details thereof. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the loans and invesments made. 5 In respect of deposits accepted by the Company or : amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with? If not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; If an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not? Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the relevant rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. 6 Where maintenance of cost records has been specified by : the Central Government under sub-section (1) of sectlon 148 of the Companies Act, whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained; As per information and explanation made available to us, the Cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act have been maintained. Hence, Reporting Under Clause (vi) of the Oder is not applicable to the Compnay

7 (a) Whether the company is regular in depositing : The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Service Tax, provident fund, employees state Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess explanations given to us, there were undisputed amounts payable in and any other statutory dues to the appropriate respect of these statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a authorities and If not, the extent of the arrears of period of more than six months from the date they became payable. outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be Indicated:

(b) Where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) : According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no have not been deposited on account of any amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited where dispute is pending shall be mentioned. (A on account of any disputes. mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute).

Sr.No. Nature of Dues Period to which the amount Amount in Rs. 1 Income Tax AY 2018-19 1,38,100.00 2 Income Tax AY 2021-22 1,73,980.00 3 TDS FY 2023-24 98,450.00

8 Whether any transactions not recorded in the books of : According to the information and explanation given to us, the company account have been surrendered or disclosed as income has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously during the year in the tax assessments under the Income unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Tax Act, 1961; if so, whether the previously unrecorded Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, income has been properly recorded in the books of reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order does not arise. account during the year?

9 (a) Whether the company has defaulted in repayment : Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of explanations given by the management, the Company did not have interest thereon to any lender? If yes, the period defaulted in repayment of dues to Financial Institutions of Bank or and the amount of default to be reported as per Debenture Holders. the format below:

Nat ure of borr owi Name of Amoun lender* t not paid on due date Whethe r principa l or interest No. of days delay or unpai Remark s, if any *lender wise details to be provided in case of defaults to banks, financial institution s and Governme nt.

(b) Whether the company is a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial lnstitution or other lender? According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (b) of the order does not arise. (c) Whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported; According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the existing and new term loan taken during the year have been applied for the purpose for which those were obtained. (d) Whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes? lf yes, the nature and amount to be indicated: According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that fund raised on short-term basis have not been utilized for long term purpose (e) Whether the Company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures? If so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case; Based on our examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order does not arise. (f) Whether the Company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies? lf so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order does not arise. 10 (a) Whether moneys raised by way of initial public : offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised. If not, the details together wlth delays or default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported; In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither raised during the year any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order does not arise. (b) Whether the Company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of Section 42 and Sectlon 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. If not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of non-compliance. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares fully during the year. The requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. 11 (a) Whether any fraud by the company or any fraud : on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; If Yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated; To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) Whe1ther any report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government? During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) Whether the auditor has cosidered whistle-blower compalints, if any, received during the year by the Company? As exlained and informed by the management no such complaints received during the year. 12 (a) Whether the Nidhi Company has complied with : the Net Owned Funds to Deposits In the ratio of 1: 20 to meet out the liability; In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii)(a), (b), (c) of the Order does not arise. (b) Whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability; Not Applicable (c) Whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof. Not Applicable 13 Whether all transactions with the related parties are in : compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc.,as required by the applicable accounting standards; According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14 (a) Whether the company has an internal audit : system commensurate with the size and nature of its business ? According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, management has established internal audit system and also internal audit has been conducted by the professionals. (b) Whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor? Yes, Internal audit report has been considered while framing opinion on statutory audit. 15 Whether the company has entered into any non-cash : transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with; According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order does not arise. 16 (a) Whether the company is required to be registered : under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and if so, whether the registration has been obtained; In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Whether the Company has conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activites without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934; Not Applicable (c) Whether the Company is a Core Inevestment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India? If so, whether it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC and In case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria. Not Applicable (d) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, If yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group. Not Applicable 17 Whether the Company has incurred cash losses in the : Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial year? If so, state the amount of cash losses. Based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. 18 Whether there has been any resignation of the statutory : auditors during the year? If so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or conecrns raised by the outgoing auditors? No such resignation of statutory auditor during the year. 19 On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected : dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, Nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. 20 (a) Whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the : company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in complaince with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Company having no specified turnover, net profit and Net worth stipulated as per section 135 of the Act, hence not applicable.

(b) Whether any amount remaining unspent under sub- section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been trasferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act; Not Applicable 21 Whether there have been any qualifications or adverse : remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements? If yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks. Not Applicable

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH (F) UNDER THE ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of UPSURGE SEEDS OF AGRICULTURE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31st, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the a u d i t ev i dence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.