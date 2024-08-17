iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

REI Agro Ltd Share Price

0.2
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|01:00:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

REI Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-40.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

REI Agro Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

REI Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

REI Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:07 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.99%

Non-Promoter- 9.15%

Institutions: 9.14%

Non-Institutions: 62.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

REI Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

95.8

95.8

95.8

95.8

Preference Capital

40

40

40

40

Reserves

-3,986.11

-2,909.97

2,454.77

2,478.26

Net Worth

-3,850.31

-2,774.17

2,590.57

2,614.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

521.79

1,855.76

4,523.24

5,089.09

yoy growth (%)

-71.88

-58.97

-11.11

20.43

Raw materials

-1,182.64

-6,471.83

-3,751.82

-4,018.74

As % of sales

226.64

348.74

82.94

78.96

Employee costs

-5.36

-10.11

-17.41

-30.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1,036.52

-5,219.89

-39.64

259.73

Depreciation

-104.96

-105.01

-68.58

-64.06

Tax paid

60.6

0

1.29

-48.72

Working capital

-927.78

-5,154.63

-293.3

223.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.88

-58.97

-11.11

20.43

Op profit growth

-84.43

-858.26

-31.27

10.69

EBIT growth

-82.64

-904.76

-29.86

5.6

Net profit growth

-80.41

14,226.6

-118.17

-6.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

10,154.9

9,541.48

5,382.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,154.9

9,541.48

5,382.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

13.31

5.48

2.38

View Annually Results

REI Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT REI Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K D Ghosh

Company Secretary

Mandan Mishra

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandip Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by REI Agro Ltd

Summary

REI Agro Limited, a company dealing with fragmented basmati rice industry,was established in the year 1994. REI Agro follows an integrated business model and is equipped with the latest technology available globally. The company has regularly scaled up its production capacity and it has presently got a capacity of 534360 mt/hr. The companys products are comes under in three brands, in the form of Premium, Midrange and Economy. In both three have different products, Premium includes Kasturi and Real Magic, Midrange includes Mr.Miller, Hungama and Ikon and the Economy covers Hansraj and Rain Drop with wide choice in all the price segments. REI Agro has become a household name. The state - of - the - art facilities and ISO - conforming quality initiatives have resulted in superior quality grain at an excellent value proposition. REI Agros Basmati Rice Processing unit is situated in Bawal, Haryana with capacity of 49 TPH of rice and 32 TPH of par boiling. The company has 355 stores in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. In 1996, the company established with the commissioning of a modest 10 TPH rice grading unit in Bawal, Haryana. REI Agro integrated backwards into rice milling in the year 1998. During the year 2001 the company pioneered the branding of broken rice and enhanced its total capacity by 20 TPH. In 2004 the company emerged as the worlds largest basmati rice processor; increased overall capacity to 42 TPH Set up the first wind farm in Rajasthan with an installe
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR REI Agro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.