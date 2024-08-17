SectorFMCG
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-40.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
95.8
95.8
95.8
95.8
Preference Capital
40
40
40
40
Reserves
-3,986.11
-2,909.97
2,454.77
2,478.26
Net Worth
-3,850.31
-2,774.17
2,590.57
2,614.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
521.79
1,855.76
4,523.24
5,089.09
yoy growth (%)
-71.88
-58.97
-11.11
20.43
Raw materials
-1,182.64
-6,471.83
-3,751.82
-4,018.74
As % of sales
226.64
348.74
82.94
78.96
Employee costs
-5.36
-10.11
-17.41
-30.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1,036.52
-5,219.89
-39.64
259.73
Depreciation
-104.96
-105.01
-68.58
-64.06
Tax paid
60.6
0
1.29
-48.72
Working capital
-927.78
-5,154.63
-293.3
223.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.88
-58.97
-11.11
20.43
Op profit growth
-84.43
-858.26
-31.27
10.69
EBIT growth
-82.64
-904.76
-29.86
5.6
Net profit growth
-80.41
14,226.6
-118.17
-6.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
10,154.9
9,541.48
5,382.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,154.9
9,541.48
5,382.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
13.31
5.48
2.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
K D Ghosh
Company Secretary
Mandan Mishra
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandip Jhunjhunwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by REI Agro Ltd
Summary
REI Agro Limited, a company dealing with fragmented basmati rice industry,was established in the year 1994. REI Agro follows an integrated business model and is equipped with the latest technology available globally. The company has regularly scaled up its production capacity and it has presently got a capacity of 534360 mt/hr. The companys products are comes under in three brands, in the form of Premium, Midrange and Economy. In both three have different products, Premium includes Kasturi and Real Magic, Midrange includes Mr.Miller, Hungama and Ikon and the Economy covers Hansraj and Rain Drop with wide choice in all the price segments. REI Agro has become a household name. The state - of - the - art facilities and ISO - conforming quality initiatives have resulted in superior quality grain at an excellent value proposition. REI Agros Basmati Rice Processing unit is situated in Bawal, Haryana with capacity of 49 TPH of rice and 32 TPH of par boiling. The company has 355 stores in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. In 1996, the company established with the commissioning of a modest 10 TPH rice grading unit in Bawal, Haryana. REI Agro integrated backwards into rice milling in the year 1998. During the year 2001 the company pioneered the branding of broken rice and enhanced its total capacity by 20 TPH. In 2004 the company emerged as the worlds largest basmati rice processor; increased overall capacity to 42 TPH Set up the first wind farm in Rajasthan with an installe
Read More
