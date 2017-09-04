iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

REI Agro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.2
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|01:00:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR REI Agro Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

521.79

1,855.76

4,523.24

5,089.09

yoy growth (%)

-71.88

-58.97

-11.11

20.43

Raw materials

-1,182.64

-6,471.83

-3,751.82

-4,018.74

As % of sales

226.64

348.74

82.94

78.96

Employee costs

-5.36

-10.11

-17.41

-30.78

As % of sales

1.02

0.54

0.38

0.6

Other costs

-80.8

-174.14

-120.94

-118.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.48

9.38

2.67

2.32

Operating profit

-747.02

-4,800.33

633.06

921.19

OPM

-143.16

-258.67

13.99

18.1

Depreciation

-104.96

-105.01

-68.58

-64.06

Interest expense

-185.39

-314.98

-649.12

-609.26

Other income

0.85

0.44

45

11.86

Profit before tax

-1,036.52

-5,219.89

-39.64

259.73

Taxes

60.6

0

1.29

-48.72

Tax rate

-5.84

0

-3.25

-18.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-975.92

-5,219.89

-38.35

211.01

Exceptional items

-100.2

-274.4

0

0

Net profit

-1,076.13

-5,494.29

-38.35

211.01

yoy growth (%)

-80.41

14,226.6

-118.17

-6.72

NPM

-206.23

-296.06

-0.84

4.14

REI Agro Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR REI Agro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.