|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
521.79
1,855.76
4,523.24
5,089.09
yoy growth (%)
-71.88
-58.97
-11.11
20.43
Raw materials
-1,182.64
-6,471.83
-3,751.82
-4,018.74
As % of sales
226.64
348.74
82.94
78.96
Employee costs
-5.36
-10.11
-17.41
-30.78
As % of sales
1.02
0.54
0.38
0.6
Other costs
-80.8
-174.14
-120.94
-118.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.48
9.38
2.67
2.32
Operating profit
-747.02
-4,800.33
633.06
921.19
OPM
-143.16
-258.67
13.99
18.1
Depreciation
-104.96
-105.01
-68.58
-64.06
Interest expense
-185.39
-314.98
-649.12
-609.26
Other income
0.85
0.44
45
11.86
Profit before tax
-1,036.52
-5,219.89
-39.64
259.73
Taxes
60.6
0
1.29
-48.72
Tax rate
-5.84
0
-3.25
-18.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-975.92
-5,219.89
-38.35
211.01
Exceptional items
-100.2
-274.4
0
0
Net profit
-1,076.13
-5,494.29
-38.35
211.01
yoy growth (%)
-80.41
14,226.6
-118.17
-6.72
NPM
-206.23
-296.06
-0.84
4.14
