REI Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.2
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|01:00:50 PM

REI Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1,036.52

-5,219.89

-39.64

259.73

Depreciation

-104.96

-105.01

-68.58

-64.06

Tax paid

60.6

0

1.29

-48.72

Working capital

-927.78

-5,154.63

-293.3

223.46

Other operating items

Operating

-2,008.67

-10,479.54

-400.23

370.4

Capital expenditure

0

-5.46

1,271.19

141.43

Free cash flow

-2,008.67

-10,485

870.95

511.83

Equity raised

-5,819.94

5,039.09

4,971.38

4,674.69

Investing

0

0

164.03

89.35

Financing

1,446.19

1,486.55

1,398.18

2,532.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

47.9

Net in cash

-6,382.42

-3,959.35

7,404.54

7,856.39

