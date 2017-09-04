REI Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1,036.52
-5,219.89
-39.64
259.73
Depreciation
-104.96
-105.01
-68.58
-64.06
Tax paid
60.6
0
1.29
-48.72
Working capital
-927.78
-5,154.63
-293.3
223.46
Other operating items
Operating
-2,008.67
-10,479.54
-400.23
370.4
Capital expenditure
0
-5.46
1,271.19
141.43
Free cash flow
-2,008.67
-10,485
870.95
511.83
Equity raised
-5,819.94
5,039.09
4,971.38
4,674.69
Investing
0
0
164.03
89.35
Financing
1,446.19
1,486.55
1,398.18
2,532.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
47.9
Net in cash
-6,382.42
-3,959.35
7,404.54
7,856.39
