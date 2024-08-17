iifl-logo-icon 1
REI Agro Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.2
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|01:00:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012

Gross Sales

4,029.38

6,125.5

5,788.09

3,753.38

3,541.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,029.38

6,125.5

5,788.09

3,753.38

3,541.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.69

1.62

4.42

1.07

0.72

Total Income

4,041.08

6,127.14

5,792.51

3,754.45

3,542.07

Total Expenditure

3,559.82

5,393.72

4,818.06

3,269.1

3,000.85

PBIDT

481.26

733.4

974.45

485.35

541.22

Interest

365.9

343.97

338.25

294.08

283.23

PBDT

115.35

389.44

636.2

191.27

257.99

Depreciation

36.43

32.27

32

32.13

22.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-3.13

13.31

70.74

-7.94

12.94

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

82.05

343.85

533.47

167.1

222.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

82.78

344.36

531.45

169.27

231.39

Extra-ordinary Items

-50.52

0

0

0

-10.65

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

133.3

344.36

531.45

169.27

242.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.86

3.58

5.55

1.75

2.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

95.8

95.8

95.8

95.8

95.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

45,17,22,847

44,65,73,792

45,31,27,721

47,59,66,720

50,09,86,328

Public Shareholding (%)

47.15

46.61

47.3

49.68

52.3

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

24,91,67,139

25,15,89,440

25,06,16,885

24,55,99,328

22,15,79,611

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

49.22

49.2

49.64

50.95

48.49

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

26.01

26.26

26.16

25.63

23.13

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

25,70,94,968

25,98,21,712

25,42,40,348

23,64,18,896

23,54,19,015

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

50.78

50.79

50.36

49.04

51.51

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

26.84

27.12

26.54

24.68

24.57

PBIDTM(%)

11.94

11.97

16.83

12.93

15.28

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.03

5.61

9.21

4.45

6.27

