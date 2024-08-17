REI Agro Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
4,029.38
6,125.5
5,788.09
3,753.38
3,541.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,029.38
6,125.5
5,788.09
3,753.38
3,541.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.69
1.62
4.42
1.07
0.72
Total Income
4,041.08
6,127.14
5,792.51
3,754.45
3,542.07
Total Expenditure
3,559.82
5,393.72
4,818.06
3,269.1
3,000.85
PBIDT
481.26
733.4
974.45
485.35
541.22
Interest
365.9
343.97
338.25
294.08
283.23
PBDT
115.35
389.44
636.2
191.27
257.99
Depreciation
36.43
32.27
32
32.13
22.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-3.13
13.31
70.74
-7.94
12.94
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
82.05
343.85
533.47
167.1
222.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
82.78
344.36
531.45
169.27
231.39
Extra-ordinary Items
-50.52
0
0
0
-10.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
133.3
344.36
531.45
169.27
242.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.86
3.58
5.55
1.75
2.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.8
95.8
95.8
95.8
95.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
45,17,22,847
44,65,73,792
45,31,27,721
47,59,66,720
50,09,86,328
Public Shareholding (%)
47.15
46.61
47.3
49.68
52.3
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
24,91,67,139
25,15,89,440
25,06,16,885
24,55,99,328
22,15,79,611
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
49.22
49.2
49.64
50.95
48.49
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
26.01
26.26
26.16
25.63
23.13
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
25,70,94,968
25,98,21,712
25,42,40,348
23,64,18,896
23,54,19,015
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
50.78
50.79
50.36
49.04
51.51
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
26.84
27.12
26.54
24.68
24.57
PBIDTM(%)
11.94
11.97
16.83
12.93
15.28
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.03
5.61
9.21
4.45
6.27
