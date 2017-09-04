REI Agro Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC SCENARIO

Global economy: Despite tangible signs of recovery in 2015, the global economy remained on a subdued growth path, growing 3.1% in 2016 against 3.4% in 2015. With a 6.8% growth (against 6.6% in the previous year), the emerging and developing Asian countries were the key contributors of the global growth, led by India and China.

Indian economy: Buoyed by positive policy initiatives, India has evolved as one of the fastest-growing emerging market economies in the world. Increased private consumption, led by rising incomes and declining oil prices, steered the Indian economic growth story during 2015-16 to 7.6% real GDP growth from 7.2% in 2014-15.

BASMATI INDUSTRY SCENARIO

Rice is the staple diet for almost half the global population. Over 90% of the global rice output and consumption is centered in Asia, with China and India both the world’s largest producers and biggest consumers. India accounts for over 70% of the world’s basmati rice output, which is a small portion of the total rice produced in India. Rice production in India was expected at 103.36 million tonnes in 2015-16.

Among the varieties mentioned, basmati would be the most superior in terms of product characteristics, which makes it the most premium variety of rice. In volume terms, basmati rice accounts for less than 2% of the global rice industry, the size of which is pegged at around 475 million metric tonnes (MMT) (milled basis). There are only two producers of basmati rice in the world: India, which accounts for more than 70% of world’s basmati rice production, and Pakistan, which accounts for the rest. For India, even though basmati rice represents a small part of the total agro commodity basket, it offers high product visibility in the global market. The Indian rice industry consists of both basmati rice and non-basmati rice; however this note covers only the basmati rice industry in India.

BASMATI RICE INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

The industry has reported steady growth in its revenues till 201314 given the rising demand in the market leading to high volume of sales and high realizations. However as mentioned earlier 2014-15 reported decline in demand following the ban imposed by Iran on import of rice which affected the exports from India. Consequently industry reported decline in value of sales in 201415 and the trend is continuing in 2015-16. Decline in demand impacted the realizations and hence the inventory positions of the players who were not able to liquidate their stocks. This resulted in decline in profitability levels.

The industry remains vulnerable to inventory price risk given sizeable stock levels of the players. As witnessed in 2014-15 weakness in demand led to correction in prices which impacted the inventory positions of the players and hence their profitability. The decline in profitability and industry’s inability to liquidate its sizeable stocks resulted in increased working capital borrowings. Thus the industry reported increase in leverage and weakness in coverage metrics in 2014-15.

The revenue and the profitability have been under pressure for last five quarters. The significant impact was witnessed in quarter ending March 2015 when the sales did not grow (unlike same quarters in previous years) and profitability & hence interest coverage declined significantly. This was largely driven by decline in realizations in the aftermath of ban imposed by Iran on import of rice.

FREE FALLING CURRENCY

Indian Rupee has seen its all time low in comparison with US Dollar. The Indian Rupee has suffered more because of its greater dependence on volatile capital flows (FIIs and short term debt) which makes Indian rupee more vulnerable. The falling currency has not been successful in boosting demand for Indian Products in the International Market even as the import Bills mount thereby affecting the balance of trade. The steady slide in the Rupee has shaken the confidence thereby impacting economic activity.

OVERVIEW OF YOUR COMPANY PERFORMANCE

The overall gloomy scenario has had an impact on the Industry and REI Agro limited is also not isolated from the effects of the high cost of financing with rising interest costs and slow recovery in the economy has resulted in pressure on the bottom line of most corporate especially in working capital intensive industries.

A steep fall in the price of basmati rice coupled with reduction in sales volume, higher competition in the industry, and economic slowdown, this all has lead company into a liquidity crunch. The Company has faced acute shortage of working capital funds, shortage of raw material at the manufacturing units and shutdown of the production units are some of the major challenges faced by the Company due to which the Company failed to utilized its capacity of its processing units even up to a breakeven level. Several banks started actions against the company under the provisions of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 ("SARFAESI ACT").

Our Company operates in a highly working capital intensive industry and due to liquidity crunch; it failed to meet its financial obligations towards lenders. The entire net worth of the Company was eroded during the period ended on 31st December, 2014 and the Company had become Sick Industrial Company as per the provisions of Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provision) Act 1985 (SICA). The Company make a required reference with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR)

for registration of reference of the company with Hon’ble BIFR on 28th April, 2015 to study the reasons of Sickness and determination of measures to be adopted for revival of the Company. The reference of the company is registered with Hon’ble BIFR as Case No. 85/2015 under the provisions of SICA for adopting measures for the revival and rehabilitation.

During the year under review, your Company has achieved a turnover of 52,179 lacs on a standalone basis as against Rs. 185,576 lacs in the previous year. Further, due to decrease in revenue from operations, heavy finance cost, slow recovery of dues etc. the Company losses stood at 1,07,614 lacs during the year.

RISK & CONCERN

1) As in the case of other agricultural commodities, basmati paddy is also vulnerable to cyclical price fluctuations. Higher prices in the market encourage higher basmati paddy cultivation, which increases supply in the next season. This depresses the price, thereby erasing gains and shifting farmers away from basmati paddy cultivation. Consequently, supply declines and prices go up, restarting the cycle.

2) Basmati paddy prices are driven also by the anticipated international demand.

3) Our inability to meet the consistent quality requirements of our customers or a change in customer preferences or discretionary spending could lead to lower consumption of Basmati rice and affect our business.

4) We face significant competition from both Indian and international producers of Basmati and other rice and food products.

5) We have substantial working capital requirements and will require additional financing in the form of debt or equity to meet our working capital requirements. Moreover, many of your company debts are already overdue and due to liquidity crunch the Company failed to meet its financial obligations towards lenders. An inability to restructure these debts or to procure additional funding can further impact the company performance in the future.

6) Financial instability in other countries, particularly countries with emerging markets, could disrupt the Indian markets and the Company’s business and cause the trading price of the shares of the Company to decrease. Your company and its subsidiary have borrowed in foreign exchange and an adverse movement in the currency can impact the company adversely.

BASMATI RICE INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

The current scenario of excess supply (weak demand) is expected to continue in the near term and exporters are likely to continue facing financial stress in the near term. Weak sales growth and decline in profitability, along with inventory losses, are expected to be the key trends in the financials (to be reported) of basmati rice players in 2015-16. This is expected to further weaken the leverage profile of industry players. Any improvement in the situation is likely only from the next basmati paddy harvest season, that is, the second half of 2016-17. In the meantime, supply of basmati paddy is expected to witness some moderation as farmers are likely to shift away from basmati, given the non-remunerative prices in the last two crop cycles. Moreover, since Iran has removed the ban on import of rice, demand is also expected to witness some improvement, going forward.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has proper and adequate internal control systems to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded and that all transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. Regular internal audits and checks are carried out to ensure that the responsibilities are executed effectively and that the systems are adequate. Management continuously reviews the internal control systems and procedures to ensure the efficient conduct of business. The Audit Committee of the Board oversees the internal controls within the organization.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The context in which Company operate today demands new and dynamic leadership and management responses. Leadership development is therefore a strategic priority for REI. Alongside our other initiatives to build a learning organization and leverage people potential, we have embarked on a systematic process of developing global leadership capabilities.

At REI, employee initiatives are constantly updated and modified to mark newer beginnings. Our professional development programs are designed to cover every spectrum of individual development. A competency-based model has been adopted which defines the required competencies and employee development initiatives at various levels and functions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be ‘forward looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could influence the Company’s operations include economic developments within the country, demand and supply conditions in the industry, input prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.