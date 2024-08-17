REI Agro Ltd Summary

REI Agro Limited, a company dealing with fragmented basmati rice industry,was established in the year 1994. REI Agro follows an integrated business model and is equipped with the latest technology available globally. The company has regularly scaled up its production capacity and it has presently got a capacity of 534360 mt/hr. The companys products are comes under in three brands, in the form of Premium, Midrange and Economy. In both three have different products, Premium includes Kasturi and Real Magic, Midrange includes Mr.Miller, Hungama and Ikon and the Economy covers Hansraj and Rain Drop with wide choice in all the price segments. REI Agro has become a household name. The state - of - the - art facilities and ISO - conforming quality initiatives have resulted in superior quality grain at an excellent value proposition. REI Agros Basmati Rice Processing unit is situated in Bawal, Haryana with capacity of 49 TPH of rice and 32 TPH of par boiling. The company has 355 stores in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. In 1996, the company established with the commissioning of a modest 10 TPH rice grading unit in Bawal, Haryana. REI Agro integrated backwards into rice milling in the year 1998. During the year 2001 the company pioneered the branding of broken rice and enhanced its total capacity by 20 TPH. In 2004 the company emerged as the worlds largest basmati rice processor; increased overall capacity to 42 TPH Set up the first wind farm in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 7.5 MW. During the year 2005 the company commissioned one of Indias largest parboiling facilities in Rewari (Haryana) with 32 TPH aggregate capacities and also commissioned the second wind farm in Dhule (Maharashtra) with 15.8 MW installed capacity. REI Agro floated a GDR of US$30.16 million in the same year 2005. The company successfully penetrated new markets in Libya, Kuwait and Lebanon during the year 2005. The company enhanced rice-milling capacity by 24 TPH to 61 TPH at its Bawal unit in 2006 and in the same year commissioned a wind farm asset in Dhule (Maharashtra) with an installed capacity of 6.6 MW, also commissioned a 6 MW wind farm asset in Tirunelvelli (Tamil Nadu); total installed capacity to reaches 35.9 MW. REI Agro has registered its 7.5mw wind power project at Rajasthan with the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) under the clean development mechanism (CDM). REI Agro launched its 6Ten chain of retail outlets in September 2007 as a part of its objective to get closer to the customer decision-making process, enhance margins and realizations. The companys future enhancement covers export of parboiled rice. There is a huge demand for parboiled rice in the Gulf and this will be a major driving force behind the companys exports in the coming years. The company has planned to open retail stores in Gujarat and Mumbai and some parts of southern India in 2008-09 with the investment of Rs 400 million and also planned to open180 stores in North India and would invest Rs 600 million for the same. REI Agro is fully equipped to capitalize on the growing demand of basmati rice. The company looks forward to increase its market share on the one hand with larger volumes and also a change in its product mix with a larger share of branded and exports sales.