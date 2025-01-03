Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Neueon Towers Ltd
5.22
|0.24
|4.82
|29.52
|0
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
3.45
|0.15
|4.55
|42.72
|0
Bharat Bijlee Ltd
3815.2
|-10.90
|-0.28
|4312.37
|35.74
Birla Power Solutions Ltd
0.1
|-0.05
|-33.33
|21.35
|0
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
736.75
|-11.25
|-1.50
|112617.01
|125.51
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
2033.7
|1.90
|0.09
|52072.89
|131.76
ABB India Ltd
6800.15
|-91.55
|-1.33
|144100.87
|86.51
Siemens Ltd
6609.7
|-88.80
|-1.33
|235384.97
|89.5
Honda India Power Products Ltd
2856.1
|-28.65
|-0.99
|2896.09
|44.41
Jyoti Structures Ltd
27.53
|-0.04
|-0.15
|2478.72
|88.9
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd
194.26
|1.03
|0.53
|1290.16
|257.4
Asian Electronics Ltd
2.6
|0.10
|4.00
|10.30
|0
Salzer Electronics Ltd
1405.4
|-12.05
|-0.85
|2485.13
|39.14
Apar Industries Ltd
10950.7
|430.85
|4.10
|43987.12
|51.64
EMCO Ltd
1.95
|0.05
|2.63
|13.24
|0.04
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd
395.75
|-6.75
|-1.68
|488.42
|0
NEPC India Ltd
1.4
|9.70
|0
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd(merged)
11.45
|-263.40
|-95.83
|65.38
|15.4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.06
|-2.68
|-1.15
|80108.35
|195.55
Igarashi Motors India Ltd
727.25
|-18.05
|-2.42
|2289.02
|103.52
Websol Energy System Ltd
1770.8
|4.10
|0.23
|7688.17
|141.63
ECE Industries Ltd
233.7
|2.30
|0.99
|180.55
|6.33
Ravindra Energy Ltd
133.75
|1.69
|1.28
|2388.17
|330.5
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd
1015.5
|2.10
|0.21
|1539.37
|51.51
Modison Ltd
185.05
|-6.15
|-3.22
|600.49
|30.58
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
|-0.97
|-1.54
|83862.51
|393.31
XL Energy Ltd
0.25
|-0.05
|-16.67
|0.57
|0
V-Guard Industries Ltd
427.1
|-2.35
|-0.55
|18594.91
|71.92
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd
3360.65
|160.00
|5.00
|3569.01
|56.75
Triveni Turbine Ltd
778.05
|14.65
|1.92
|24732.41
|87.67
Voltamp Transformers Ltd
10219.55
|-206.70
|-1.98
|10339.24
|30.7
Tarapur Transformers Ltd
49.86
|0.97
|1.98
|97.23
|7.08
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
1239.2
|0.50
|0.04
|18598.28
|170.93
BS Ltd
0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|13.25
|0
TD Power Systems Ltd
450.1
|-1.25
|-0.28
|7029.82
|51.75
Surana Solar Ltd
47.6
|0.67
|1.43
|234.22
|429.45
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd
265.55
|0.00
|0.00
|3663.11
|99.83
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd
252.75
|1.63
|0.65
|3053.84
|43.09
Waaree Energies Ltd
2820.85
|-18.25
|-0.64
|81038.28
|91.14
Ujaas Energy Ltd
547.7
|-28.80
|-5.00
|5839.94
|106.07
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
786.5
|-15.95
|-1.99
|18805.22
|97.34
Advance Metering Technology Ltd
23.9
|-0.45
|-1.85
|38.38
|0
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd
138
|2.70
|2.00
|263.79
|8.43
Inox Wind Ltd
184.81
|-3.94
|-2.09
|24095.42
|117.17
HPL Electric & Power Ltd
588.15
|21.05
|3.71
|3781.83
|59.74
Sahaj Solar Ltd
548.6
|9.35
|1.73
|602.69
|48.32
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd
131.55
|-2.63
|-1.96
|884.71
|113.71
Servotech Power Systems Ltd
168.66
|-0.92
|-0.54
|3760.20
|184.33
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd
783.3
|24.20
|3.19
|1236.03
|47.53
Solex Energy Ltd
1394.1
|-32.65
|-2.29
|1505.97
|176.36
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd
326.8
|5.80
|1.81
|525.26
|55.56
Agni Green Power Ltd.
38.8
|-0.60
|-1.52
|75.80
|231.76
Bright Solar Ltd
4.1
|-0.20
|-4.65
|10.25
|0
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd
2282.6
|-18.85
|-0.82
|3562.36
|184.56
Aartech Solonics Ltd
91.05
|4.33
|4.99
|289.27
|79.7
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd
240.85
|0.10
|0.04
|601.91
|41.01
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15131.4
|-37.85
|-0.25
|64129.41
|322.66
Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd
43
|0.95
|2.26
|29.82
|48.33
Premier Energies Ltd
1324.7
|-3.10
|-0.23
|59714.08
|0
Viviana Power Tech Ltd
1025.8
|-52.25
|-4.85
|612.40
|99.45
IKIO Lighting Ltd
251.58
|1.63
|0.65
|1944.23
|72.72
Rishabh Instruments Ltd
341.45
|-1.15
|-0.34
|1304.99
|55.15
Sungarner Energies Ltd
527.1
|-13.90
|-2.57
|122.22
|120.49
Kundan Edifice Ltd
147.1
|1.00
|0.68
|151.10
|50.03
Danish Power Ltd
1178.2
|68.30
|6.15
|2320.07
|57.48
Alpex Solar Ltd
860.95
|8.95
|1.05
|2107.04
|89.78
Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd
148.75
|-0.40
|-0.27
|275.46
|103.58
Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd
216.95
|-6.55
|-2.93
|383.05
|34.92
Electro Force (India) Ltd
57.15
|0.95
|1.69
|133.73
|22.85
Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd
529.65
|0.55
|0.10
|1045.53
|169.58
GP Eco Solutions India Ltd
266.45
|-0.75
|-0.28
|312.03
|44.53
Shivalic Power Control Ltd
237.2
|0.45
|0.19
|572.03
|51.02
Trom Industries Ltd
251.4
|-1.60
|-0.63
|231.16
|40.61
Vdeal System Ltd
169.65
|-1.35
|-0.79
|82.97
|26.84
