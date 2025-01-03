iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment Sector Stocks List

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Neueon Towers Ltd

5.22

0.244.8229.520

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

3.45

0.154.5542.720

Bharat Bijlee Ltd

3815.2

-10.90-0.284312.3735.74

Birla Power Solutions Ltd

0.1

-0.05-33.3321.350

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

736.75

-11.25-1.50112617.01125.51

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

2033.7

1.900.0952072.89131.76

ABB India Ltd

6800.15

-91.55-1.33144100.8786.51

Siemens Ltd

6609.7

-88.80-1.33235384.9789.5

Honda India Power Products Ltd

2856.1

-28.65-0.992896.0944.41

Jyoti Structures Ltd

27.53

-0.04-0.152478.7288.9

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd

194.26

1.030.531290.16257.4

Asian Electronics Ltd

2.6

0.104.0010.300

Salzer Electronics Ltd

1405.4

-12.05-0.852485.1339.14

Apar Industries Ltd

10950.7

430.854.1043987.1251.64

EMCO Ltd

1.95

0.052.6313.240.04

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd

395.75

-6.75-1.68488.420

NEPC India Ltd

1.4

9.700

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd(merged)

11.45

-263.40-95.8365.3815.4

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.06

-2.68-1.1580108.35195.55

Igarashi Motors India Ltd

727.25

-18.05-2.422289.02103.52

Websol Energy System Ltd

1770.8

4.100.237688.17141.63

ECE Industries Ltd

233.7

2.300.99180.556.33

Ravindra Energy Ltd

133.75

1.691.282388.17330.5

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd

1015.5

2.100.211539.3751.51

Modison Ltd

185.05

-6.15-3.22600.4930.58

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

-0.97-1.5483862.51393.31

XL Energy Ltd

0.25

-0.05-16.670.570

V-Guard Industries Ltd

427.1

-2.35-0.5518594.9171.92

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd

3360.65

160.005.003569.0156.75

Triveni Turbine Ltd

778.05

14.651.9224732.4187.67

Voltamp Transformers Ltd

10219.55

-206.70-1.9810339.2430.7

Tarapur Transformers Ltd

49.86

0.971.9897.237.08

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

1239.2

0.500.0418598.28170.93

BS Ltd

0.3

0.000.0013.250

TD Power Systems Ltd

450.1

-1.25-0.287029.8251.75

Surana Solar Ltd

47.6

0.671.43234.22429.45

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd

265.55

0.000.003663.1199.83

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

252.75

1.630.653053.8443.09

Waaree Energies Ltd

2820.85

-18.25-0.6481038.2891.14

Ujaas Energy Ltd

547.7

-28.80-5.005839.94106.07

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

786.5

-15.95-1.9918805.2297.34

Advance Metering Technology Ltd

23.9

-0.45-1.8538.380

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd

138

2.702.00263.798.43

Inox Wind Ltd

184.81

-3.94-2.0924095.42117.17

HPL Electric & Power Ltd

588.15

21.053.713781.8359.74

Sahaj Solar Ltd

548.6

9.351.73602.6948.32

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd

131.55

-2.63-1.96884.71113.71

Servotech Power Systems Ltd

168.66

-0.92-0.543760.20184.33

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd

783.3

24.203.191236.0347.53

Solex Energy Ltd

1394.1

-32.65-2.291505.97176.36

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd

326.8

5.801.81525.2655.56

Agni Green Power Ltd.

38.8

-0.60-1.5275.80231.76

Bright Solar Ltd

4.1

-0.20-4.6510.250

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd

2282.6

-18.85-0.823562.36184.56

Aartech Solonics Ltd

91.05

4.334.99289.2779.7

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd

240.85

0.100.04601.9141.01

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15131.4

-37.85-0.2564129.41322.66

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd

43

0.952.2629.8248.33

Premier Energies Ltd

1324.7

-3.10-0.2359714.080

Viviana Power Tech Ltd

1025.8

-52.25-4.85612.4099.45

IKIO Lighting Ltd

251.58

1.630.651944.2372.72

Rishabh Instruments Ltd

341.45

-1.15-0.341304.9955.15

Sungarner Energies Ltd

527.1

-13.90-2.57122.22120.49

Kundan Edifice Ltd

147.1

1.000.68151.1050.03

Danish Power Ltd

1178.2

68.306.152320.0757.48

Alpex Solar Ltd

860.95

8.951.052107.0489.78

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd

148.75

-0.40-0.27275.46103.58

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd

216.95

-6.55-2.93383.0534.92

Electro Force (India) Ltd

57.15

0.951.69133.7322.85

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd

529.65

0.550.101045.53169.58

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd

266.45

-0.75-0.28312.0344.53

Shivalic Power Control Ltd

237.2

0.450.19572.0351.02

Trom Industries Ltd

251.4

-1.60-0.63231.1640.61

Vdeal System Ltd

169.65

-1.35-0.7982.9726.84

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-imgdownload-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.